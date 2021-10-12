CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Choctaw County, OK

Flash Flood Watch issued for Choctaw, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Pittsburg, Pushmataha by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-13 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Choctaw; Haskell; Latimer; Le Flore; Pittsburg; Pushmataha FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, Choctaw, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Pittsburg and Pushmataha. * From 7 PM CDT this evening through Thursday evening. * Heavy rain, with rain totals of 2 to 4 inches will be possible tonight through Thursday across the watch area.

