A researcher at the U of A is currently running a research study about CBD and very stressful events. If you are interested in learning more, click the link. Cannabidiol (CBD) is a non-intoxicating molecule from the cannabis plant. If you have ever experienced a very stressful event, are between the ages of 18-55 years old, are not currently taking anti-anxiety medication and have not used CBD in the past 30 days, you may be eligible to participate. If you are eligible, you could earn $200!

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 11 DAYS AGO