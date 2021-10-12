CCC&TI Celebrates Truck Driver Training Program Graduates
HUDSON, NC (October 12, 2021) — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute celebrated 14 students from the Truck Driver Training program during a recent completion ceremony at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir. Pictured are: (front row, left to right) Jonathan Church of Lenoir, Gaither Hendrix, Jr. of Lenoir, Greisy Torres of Hickory, Edward Linder of Newton, Richard Connor of Taylorsville, Jacob Thompson of Jonesville and Karl Smith of Morganton; (back row, left to right) Christopher Wood of Lenoir, Dylan Cox of Dudley Shoals, Ken Hall of Hickory, Thomas Hamilton of Clemmons, Thomas Snyder of Wilkesboro, Jeremy Jordan of Morganton and Lance Whisnant of Hickory.caldwelljournal.com
