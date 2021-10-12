2021 MAC Midseason Report Cards

Ball State (-5) ESPN FPI: Ball State has 67.2% chance to win. Last meeting: Miami 38, Ball State 31 — November 4, 2020. Nothing spices up a rivalry like the presence of a trophy, which serves as tangible evidence of accomplishment and an object to hoist on the field during the postgame celebration. One of the newer rivalry trophies in college football is the one which supplements the Red Bird Rivalry. In 2017, the Ball State Cardinals and Miami RedHawks battled for the first stint with the trophy, and the team from Oxford, OH emerged with the victory. Since the hardware’s inception, Miami has won three of four meetings including last year’s 38-31 win in the MAC opener — the only blemish in Ball State’s 7-1 conference championship season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO