I do think there are negative connotations with seeming “salesy.” When I hear the word “salesy,” I think of jargon or shady sales practices, which are both meant to confuse or deceive a customer. The point of sales is to make a sale, but not at the cost of customer relationships, which sales success is predicated on. There should be mutual respect between a customer and a salesperson, and an understanding of what each needs out of the sales process. Customers are looking for solutions to solve their problems, not just a product we hope will solve their problem. When you approach sales beyond selling a product and by connecting with customers, it’s not “salesy.”

