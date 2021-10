Zach Rice, one of the prized football recruits in the class of 2022, has made his college decision. During a live broadcast on CBS Sports HQ, Rice, ranked as the No. 9 player in his class and the No. 1 offensive tackle in the nation, announced that he was committing to North Carolina. Along with the Tar Heels, Alabama was on the list of 5 finalists that looked to gain the services of Rice, along with Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Virginia.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO