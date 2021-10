D.C. has set a deadline of Oct. 27 for residents to apply for rental assistance through the federally funded STAY DC program. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration announced Thursday that the program is rapidly running out of funds and will no longer accept applications after the deadline. The mayor urged the U.S. Treasury to speed up its timeline for reallocating unused funds from other jurisdictions that have not spent most of their rent assistance. That reallocation could send more rent relief to the District.

HOUSE RENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO