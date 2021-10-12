CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

New Scream Synopsis Teases Woodsboro’s Past Coming Back To Haunt It

By Christian Bone
wegotthiscovered.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlong with the blood-pumping first trailer that arrived today, Paramount Pictures has released a new synopsis for 2022’s Scream, the fifth entry in the iconic slasher saga that promises to relaunch the franchise. The best news for fans is that the new film is not a reboot, but rather a fresh installment with Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and Courteney Cox all returning as fan favorites Sidney Prescott, Dewey Riley, and Gale Weathers.

wegotthiscovered.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

‘Scream’ Trailer: Ghostface Is Back

Unfortunately for her and the rest of the residents of Woodsboro, it’s old Ghostface, that masked, horror-movie-obsessed killer from four previous Scream films. Granted, in each movie, Ghostface has been a role inherited by a different (or multiple different) psychopaths. And so a decade since the last Scream, a new Ghostface emerges to terrorize Sidney (Neve Campbell) and the rest of Woodsboro all over again. Also returning for this new Scream are original cast members Courteney Cox (as reporter Gale Weathers) and David Arquette (as bumbling police officer Dewey Riley).
MOVIES
Kerrang

The first trailer for 2022’s Scream movie is ​“coming soon”

It’s officially spooky season, and that means that the trailer for 2022’s Scream movie – the follow-up to 2011’s Scream 4 – is fast approaching, according to the internet. The slasher franchise has launched some, uh, killer new Scream emojis in anticipation of the trailer arriving – and while that...
MOVIES
dailydead.com

SCREAM (2022) Virtual Set Visit Report: Franchise Veterans David Arquette and Marley Shelton Discuss Returning to Woodsboro for the Latest SCREAM

If you know anything about me, then you know that the Scream series is one of the franchises that means the most to me as a fan (the other being A Nightmare on Elm Street, so yes, I’ll forever be a Wes Craven superfan), which makes Scream (2022) my most anticipated film coming out next year, bar none. In late 2020, Daily Dead was thrilled to join a group of journalists for a virtual set visit for Scream (2022), where we had a chance to speak with a few of the series’ veterans and all the newcomers to this world as well (look for another piece featuring the Scream newbies very shortly).
MOVIES
The Dad

Trailer for ‘Scream 5’ Brings Back Old Cast and Adds New Technology

It’s a big day for remakes of 90s classics. Or for reboots. Or sequels. I barely even know what’s what anymore. This morning, the first trailer for Disney+’s new Home Alone movie, Home Sweet Home Alone, landed, and it looks like a beat-by-beat recreation of the first movie, just with a new cast. And perhaps some of the old cast, if a cameo from a grown-up Buzz counts. Now we’ve got the first trailer for Scream 5 (it’s just being called Scream), a new version of another classic flick that had a bunch of sequels with diminishing returns and is now being recycled. This new Scream features the old guard – including Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette – along with some new cast members to keep things fresh.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger L. Jackson
Person
Marley Shelton
Person
Tyler Gillett
Person
Jenna Ortega
Person
Melissa Barrera
Person
Neve Campbell
Person
Dylan Minnette
Person
Jack Quaid
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Jasmin Savoy Brown
Person
David Arquette
NME

‘Scream’s’ Ghostface is coming to ‘Call of Duty’ for Halloween

The iconic “Ghostface” – the masked killer in the Scream film series – appears to be crossing over into Call of Duty, where the terrifying visage will be an operator skin for Warzone in time for spooky season. The character has not been officially introduced by publisher Activision yet, but...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Scream’s first trailer resurrects Ghostface for a new generation

The original Scream memorably used that line early in the film to establish Ghostface’s incredibly menacing voice. And while the identity of the Ghostface killer has changed in every film, his (or her) methods are always very lethal. Next year, Paramount is reviving the franchise with a new movie simply called Scream, even though it’s the fifth entry in the franchise. That’s because this isn’t a reboot — it’s a revival.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scream#Teases#Paramount Pictures
screenanarchy.com

New SCREAM Trailer Proves Wes Craven's Vision Is Alive and Well

When it was announced that Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group were going to reboot Wes Craven’s lucrative Scream franchise, fans were immediately clamoring for original stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette to be included in the new film. Eventually, it was announced that all three would be reprising their roles of Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers and Dewey Riley.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Batwoman: New Synopsis Teases a New Mr. Freeze

The Season 3 premiere of Batwoman is just a matter of days away, and the bits and pieces we've seen indicate that the hit The CW series won't be pulling any punches. We already know that the new batch of episodes will revolve around the hunt for the various Batman villain trophies, which were accidentally unleashed onto Gotham in the Season 2 finale. Previous synopses have confirmed that that will lead to the debut of a new Mad Hatter and a new Killer Croc — and now, we can add a version of Mr. Freeze to that list. The CW has released a new synopsis for the third episode of Batwoman's third season, appropriately titled "Freeze." You can check it out below.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

New Boruto Promo Teases Isshiki's Aftermath

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has recently brought the battle between Kara and Konoha to a close, with the main players of the Hidden Leaf Village taking on the all-powerful foe in Jigen, aka Isshiki. With the latest episode of the series giving viewers a devastating farewell to one of the Shonen franchise's biggest characters, a new image has been released that gives us an idea of what will take place following this latest episode and perhaps begin an entirely new series of adventures for the strongest ninjas of the Hidden Leaf in the episodes of the anime.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Variety

‘To All the Boys’ to Get TV Spinoff Starring Anna Cathcart

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” is getting a TV show — Netflix’s first spinoff series from one of its original movies. Anna Cathcart, who portrayed teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey in the streamer’s YA trilogy adaptation opposite Lana Condor (Lara Jean Song Covey), will reprise her role in the dramedy “Xo, Kitty.” Per the logline, Kitty thinks she knows everything about love, but when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she soon realizes that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line. The pilot was co-written by Jenny...
TV SERIES
MovieWeb

Here's Why the New Scream Movie Isn't Called Scream 5

It has been a decade since the last Scream movie brought the series to an assumed close, but now we are ready to receive a new sequel in the franchise, with veterans Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette all returning again to reprise their roles alongside a whole new young cast of would-be victims for the new owner of the Ghostface mask to systematically kill off before the big reveal of his or her identity in the final reel.
MOVIES
manofmany.com

HBO’s ‘Peacemaker’ Teases the Second Coming of Cena

Love him or hate him, John Cena is funny. Bit parts in Trainwreck and Daddy’s Home have proved he’s got the comedy chops to make it work on the big screen, but sadly, he’s never been given a juicy enough role to flex his comedy muscle. Reduced to the big guy buffoon on more than one occasion, we were starting to think we’d never see Cena’s leading-man potential play out. We were wrong. An extended trailer for HBO Max’s Suicide Squad spin-off Peacemaker was unveiled at DC FanDome overnight and it’s everything we wanted from Cena’s “douchey Captain America” and more.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy