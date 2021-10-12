New Scream Synopsis Teases Woodsboro’s Past Coming Back To Haunt It
Along with the blood-pumping first trailer that arrived today, Paramount Pictures has released a new synopsis for 2022’s Scream, the fifth entry in the iconic slasher saga that promises to relaunch the franchise. The best news for fans is that the new film is not a reboot, but rather a fresh installment with Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and Courteney Cox all returning as fan favorites Sidney Prescott, Dewey Riley, and Gale Weathers.wegotthiscovered.com
