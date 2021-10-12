New Scream Synopsis Teases Woodsboro’s Past Coming Back To Haunt It

The Season 3 premiere of Batwoman is just a matter of days away, and the bits and pieces we've seen indicate that the hit The CW series won't be pulling any punches. We already know that the new batch of episodes will revolve around the hunt for the various Batman villain trophies, which were accidentally unleashed onto Gotham in the Season 2 finale. Previous synopses have confirmed that that will lead to the debut of a new Mad Hatter and a new Killer Croc — and now, we can add a version of Mr. Freeze to that list. The CW has released a new synopsis for the third episode of Batwoman's third season, appropriately titled "Freeze." You can check it out below.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO