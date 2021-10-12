From The Sidelines Of The NFL To Vernal; New Doctor Joins Ashley Regional

The Ute Tribe was honored at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday. University of Utah football had a comeback win over the Arizona Wildcats 35 - 21 during the annual “Ute Proud” game. Players wore a special white helmet for the occasion. The Ute Tribe halftime performance has become an annual highlight for many fans of University of Utah Athletics and this year was no exception. The “Ute Proud” campaign kicked off in 2014 as part of an agreement between the Ute Tribal Business Committee and the University of Utah. Tribal leaders worked closely with the University to ensure that Ute heritage be respectfully portrayed and that an accurate history of the Ute Tribe be shared. The University of Utah has used the “Utes” name for its sports teams with the full support of the Ute Indian Tribe since 1972.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO