TBI investigating Shelbyville homicide

By Laken Bowles
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 7 days ago
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed it’s investigating a homicide in Shelbyville.

The TBI said Tuesday that District Attorney General Rob Carter requested the agency’s assistance in a homicide that occurred Sunday in the 3300 block of Sims Road.

Authorities were called to the scene after family members found Thoutha Peter Souphom deceased in the yard. Investigators did not release any other details in the case.

The TBI said the investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information was encouraged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

