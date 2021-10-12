CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawsuit says S.C. redistricting process is taking too long

By The Associated Press
WRDW-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Two civil rights groups are suing South Carolina, saying state lawmakers are taking too long to draw new maps for U.S. and state House districts. Candidates are required to file to run for the 2022 races by the end of March, but time is running out for potential candidates to research the new districts and settle any lawsuits asking judges to decide if the new maps are fair, according to the suit.

