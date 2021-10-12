CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyga Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence Against Ex-Girlfriend – Report

By Aleia Woods
 7 days ago
Tyga has reportedly been arrested after turning himself in to the Los Angeles Police Department following accusations of domestic violence against an ex-girlfriend. According to report from TMZ on Tuesday (Oct. 12), the California-bred rapper, born Michael Ray Nguyen-Stevenson, has been taken into custody for felony domestic violence after he voluntarily surrendered himself to authorities following his ex-girlfriend, Camaryn Swanson, accusing him of harming her and bruising her eye. The attack allegedly transpired on Monday morning (Oct. 11) at the rapper's home.

