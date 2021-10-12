Be recognised as a shining light in your design field. Apply today to the A' Design Award and join an illuminating roster of talent...

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleBoasting more than 100 design categories and many, many more sub-categories, the A’ Design Award & Competition is certainly a diverse behemoth. Recognised as the world’s largest design award, it was set up to champion innovative design by individuals, entrepreneurs and companies. Supporters of groundbreaking design ourselves, it’s with pleasure...

ArchDaily

Lighting Products and Projects Design: Meet the Winners of the 2021 A’ Design Awards

Seeking to deliver high visibility and recognition to the world's best designers, architects, and design-oriented companies, A' Design Award & Competition is the world's largest annual juried design competition. The A’ Design Awards are organized and awarded internationally in over 100 categories, ranging from industrial design to architecture. Each year, the winning projects receive public relations, advertising, and marketing services to celebrate their success, at no additional cost to them.
DESIGN
locusmag.com

Heinlein Journal Wins Design Award

Was chosen as one of six winners for the Editorial category in Communication Arts’ 62nd annual design competition. This win comes after the Heinlein Journal‘s recent redesign. This redesign matches the quality of the publication with the stature of its authors and their scholarship…. We’ve enlivened the publication with a...
DESIGN
Design Taxi

A’ Design Award Winners: Brilliant Graphic Design Works From Now To The Future

The A’ Design Award & Competition, one of the world’s leading international awards for design, is held annually with the mission to spotlight leading innovators and designers across a colorful range of disciplines. Besides raising awareness & understanding for valuable design practices and principles, over the years the platform had also grown into an important destination for creative minds to find inspiration.
DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Your Lighting Design Lookbook: Award-winning Lighting Projects from A’ Design 2021

We’re here with inspirational lighting designs to help ‘spark’ your imagination! Perhaps the most ‘lit’ amongst the A’ Design Award’s multiple categories, this list looks at winning designs from the past year, celebrating good design from the year gone by. The Italy-based A’ Design Awards and Competition have always tried to be more than an award, by creating a multi-disciplinary program that rewards designers while also creating an environment that helps designers grow their products as well as careers… And yes, you also win a shiny trophy.
DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shining Light#Illuminating#Light Sources#Creativity
desiretoinspire.net

A for Amazing – the 2020 A’ Design Award & Competition Furniture, Decorative Items and Homeware Design Award Winners

For several years Desire to Inspire has proudly partnered with the A’ Design Award & Competition, the world’s largest annual juried design competition with over 100 categories. It honors the best designers, architects, and design oriented companies worldwide to provide them publicity, fame and recognition. Such an exciting competition. Such a prestigious award. A’ Design Award & Competition is an indicator of quality and perfection in design, recognized worldwide, your design front and centre before design companies and professionals. Entries will be judged by an international jury panel of scholars, professionals and media members and the benefits to the winners are inspiring. The trophy, of course, an invitation to the gala night, a certificate of quality, inclusion in the prestigious A’ Design Award & Competition exhibition and the yearly ResultBook but even more importantly press, PR, introduction to industry professionals and companies and international exposure. There is still time to get entries in. You can register here.
DESIGN
mit.edu

FlowIO wins iF DESIGN TALENT AWARD 2021

FlowIO, a modular pneumatics development platform for soft robotics and programmable materials, has been selected as a winner of the iF DESIGN TALENT AWARD 2021. In its statement on the project, the jury said, "FlowIO represents a brilliantly thought-out system for creating pneumatic prototypes. The factual and functional design supports the user down to the last detail. Industrial design at its best."
ENGINEERING
dornob.com

These 2021 iF Design Award Winners Hit Close to Home

The annual iF Design Awards are a perennial who’s who of design inspiration from around the world. Meant to promote and support good design while highlighting its societal and cultural impacts, the award is “a symbol of design excellence.” And this year was certainly no exception. The 2021 iF Design...
DESIGN
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Design
designboom.com

2022 MUSE Design Awards

The MUSE Design Awards is a part of the MUSE Awards Program, which was created by the International Awards Associate (IAA) in 2015. IAA’s inception was based on a mission to honor, promote and encourage creativity by providing a new standard of excellence for evaluating media design production and distribution. IAA’s mission has largely shaped MDA’s goals.
DESIGN
labelandnarrowweb.com

Kurz design team honored with Red Dot Award

The Kurz design team led by Annie Kuschel and Julia König has been honored with the Red Dot Award for the second time. The "Box next to Box II" packaging concept captures the current spirit of the times in paper – a tradition for Kurz, which once again earned the company the award in the "Packaging Design" category of the international competition.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ELLE DECOR

This Candy-Colored Design Exhibition Pairs Indie Talent with Powerhouse Brands

Picture this: You’re walking down a SoHo street in New York City when you come across the receding vista of one particular storefront window. Inside, the space is populated with squashed Mentos-esque platters suspended on what looks like scaffolding, the white walls punctuated by pops of unctuous color and oddly shaped instruments of leisure. (You could also call it “furniture.”) You go in and ask around, and you learn that this is, in fact, an exhibition of design.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
globalconstructionreview.com

Architects and UN launch sustainable design awards

The International Union of Architects (UIA) has teamed up with the United Nations to launch an award for designers whose work advances the UN’s sustainable development agenda. Held every two years, the contest will invite architects to submit completed projects that demonstrate both design quality and the achievement of the...
HOUSING
Washington Post

The Post’s Anna Lefkowitz to join design team

Announcement from Creative Director Greg Manifold, Deputy Design Director Amy Cavenaile and Deputy Design Director Brian Gross:. We are excited to announce that contractor Anna Lefkowitz, who has been with The Post since May, is joining the design team full-time to work on our curated platforms – including the Select app, Instagram and newsletters.
DESIGN
Fairfax Times

Illuminating ideas for hanging string lights in your backyard

So, you’ve created the backyard of your dreams and love everything about it -- except that seeing your surroundings can sometimes be a challenge once the sun’s gone down. As the days grow shorter and we head into fall, it’s one of the best times of year to enhance your backyard life at night.
HOME & GARDEN
Nature.com

Plan, design and build your practice

A visit from the Plandemo mobile showroom is not only a great chance to see the full range of equipment Planmeca has to offer but it is also an opportunity for you to plan, design and build your practice - and all in your lunch hour!. The PlanDemo mobile showroom...
TECHNOLOGY
Robb Report

Meet 8 Legendary BIPOC Artists and Designers Who Inspire Today’s Talents

From Black architect Paul R. Williams, who designed homes for Hollywood’s biggest stars, to Gira Sarabhai, who cofounded a design school in her native India, BIPOC talents have too often been overlooked. Here, some of today’s brightest stars shine a light on eight visionaries who deserve a fresh appraisal. Riten Mozumdar (1927-2006) Following India’s independence from the British Empire in 1947, artisans moved to revive the subcontinent’s ancient handicrafts. One of the most notable was Riten Mozumdar, whose work significantly shaped the country’s post-colonial modernist designs. An apprentice of pioneering artist Benode Behari Mukherjee, Mozumdar has a multifaceted résumé, ranging from furniture...
HOME & GARDEN
townandcountrymag.com

18 Luxury Lighting Brands to Illuminate Your Space

Lighting is something most people never think about (until the power goes out, of course). But those who are design-minded or interior-obsessed know that there's more to light shopping than meets the eye. First, one must consider the quality of the actual light being provided. There's good lighting and bad lighting, as work-from-home Zoomers know all too well. But what about the lighting fixtures? They are as integral to a room design as any other piece of furniture or decor. And with today's modern luxury lighting brands, the options are both glamorous and endless. If you aren't already interested in lighting designs and styles, these brands will make you a believer in the power of a good light. Here, find 18 of the top luxury lighting brands to check out.
SHOPPING
arcamax.com

Art of Design: Let There Be Light

When I walk into a room, I always tend to run to the window to either see the view or take a look at the light coming into the room and seeing how the room looks from that vantage point. I've always been this way. It's amazing how much lighting can change your perception of a room. If you don't get what I am saying, walk out of any room and walk back in look toward the window -- you will notice the room looks darker. Then if you walk toward the window and look at the room, it should appear lighter and brighter.
INTERIOR DESIGN
boomerandecho.com

Designing Your Retirement Lifestyle: Embracing Your Ikigai

In our first article we discussed the importance of finding a good sense of purpose and how many retirees are finding it through paid or volunteer work. I’m a big fan of working part time as there is mounting evidence that working at something helps people live a longer, healthier and happier life. I’ve read many studies done on centenarians, revealing that an astonishingly high percentage of them worked for money or volunteered in some fashion until late in life.
LIFESTYLE
aithority.com

Anima 5 Brings Fully Functional Material Design Into Your Design Tool

Anima, the design-to-code platform, announced today the launch of Anima 5 to provide Google’s Material Design users the freedom to create fully responsive prototypes in their preferred design tool, that behave just like the final product and automatically hand them off as developer-friendly code. Founded in 2017 by developers and...
SOFTWARE

