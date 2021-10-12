Andrew Mills Named New Palm Springs Police Chief

The former Chief of Police of Santa Cruz, California, a City of 63,000 residents, will be the next leader of the Palm Springs Police Department. Andrew Mills has led the Santa Cruz Police Department since 2017. Prior to Santa Cruz, Mills served four years as Chief of Police in Eureka, California. He began his career in 1983 as a patrol officer with the San Diego Police Department and worked his way up to commanding officer of gang investigations and criminal intelligence/counter terrorism, rising to the rank of Police Captain and Commanding Officer in 2011, overseeing the San Diego Police Department’s Western and Eastern divisions. Chief Mills will begin his new position in Palm Springs in early November.