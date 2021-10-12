Major damage reported at Coweta nursing home following Sunday’s tornado

COWETA, Okla. — Staff members at Coweta Manor nursing home are working to clean up debris from Sunday night’s tornado.

The storm was rated as an EF-1 on Monday.

Several windows and a door were smashed. A rooftop AC unit was damaged and debris littered the property.

A thick tree branch smashed through one resident’s window, leaving significant damage. Thankfully, no one was inside at the time of the crash.

Supervisor Norma Cox told FOX23 that nearly 60 residents were moved to a safe place before the sirens went off. No one was hurt.

Coweta Manor damage

