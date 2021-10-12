CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Dollar hits one-year high as U.S. yields rise, inflation data on tap

By John Mccrank
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45rw6K_0cP3Hqvn00

NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The dollar hit a one-year high on Tuesday on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will announce a tapering of its massive bond-buying program next month, and as concerns over soaring energy prices also sent investors to the safe-haven greenback.

Yields on the U.S. two-year Treasury note jumped to their highest in more than 18 months, as investors sold U.S. debt, reckoning that surging energy prices would fuel inflation and add to pressure on the Fed to take action sooner than anticipated.

"The focus right now is Treasury rates," said Joseph Trevisani, senior analyst at FXStreet.com. "The credit markets are anticipating the taper starting, I think, in November."

Investors will watch U.S. Consumer Price Index data on Wednesday and retail sales data on Friday for further clues as to when the Fed might begin winding down stimulus.

"The data is going to be huge," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions.

"These numbers will speak to both the inflation outlook, as well the extent to which third-quarter growth likely moderated. So if we get another hot print on inflation tomorrow, that would tend to cement tapering this year and maybe lead the market to fine-tune expectations on when we could see lift-off on interest rates," he said.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, touched 94.563, its highest since late September 2020.

The spike in U.S. yields prompted investors to dump the Japanese yen versus the dollar, resulting in the second-biggest daily fall in the Japanese currency on Monday.

As Treasury yields rose further on Tuesday, the dollar hit a three-year high versus the yen, which has fallen 4% versus the greenback in three weeks.

"The primary driver of the move is the further rise that we've seen in U.S. Treasury yields - so it's a fairly simple story of a widening rates differential ... adding to the attraction of the carry trade," said Ray Attrill, head of foreign exchange strategy at National Australia Bank.

A Deutsche Bank monthly market sentiment survey this month noted that an overwhelming majority of respondents expect U.S. Treasury yields to rise from current levels.

The dollar also strengthened against the euro , with the common currency down 0.23% at $1.1525, its lowest since July 2020 as rising energy prices fed worries inflation may dent economic growth.

Oil passed $84 a barrel, within sight of a three-year high, before easing slightly, as a rebound in global demand after the worst of the pandemic caused price spikes and shortages in other energy sources. Coal has scaled record peaks and gas prices remain four times higher in Europe than at the start of 2021. [nL1N2R806D]

The ZEW indicator of economic sentiment in Germany slipped for the fifth month, the latest in a string of indicators showing supply bottlenecks holding back recovery in Europe's largest economy.

The commodity-linked Australian dollar was up 0.16% at $0.7357.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was down 3.02% at $55,750. Ether , the world's second biggest cryptocurrency dropped 1.38% to $3,495.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1az4YC_0cP3Hqvn00
FX performance

Reporting by John McCrank; additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Bernadette Baum and David Gregorio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Gold Up as Dollar Weakens, U.S. Bond Yields Rise

Investing.com – Gold was up on Wednesday morning in Asia, with a softer dollar offsetting an uptick in U.S. bond yields. Fears also remain that interest rate hikes could come earlier than expected. Gold futures were up 0.22% to $1774.35 by 12:56 AM ET (4:56 AM GMT). The yellow metal...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Treasury Department#U S Debt#The U S Federal Reserve#Fed#Fxstreet Com#Japanese#U S Treasury
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold rises as subdued dollar counters elevated U.S. bond yields

* Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit five-month peak. * Fed likely to wait until 2023 to hike rates - Reuters poll. Oct 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Wednesday, as a subdued dollar outweighed pressure from elevated U.S. bond yields and lingering fears over earlier-than-expected interest rates hikes. Spot...
MARKETS
Reuters

Japan's 10-year bond yields hit 6-month high, track U.S. counterparts

TOKYO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Japan’s benchmark 10-year bond yields hit 6-month highs on Wednesday, tracking U.S. Treasury yields higher, as global stock markets gained on rising optimism about corporate earnings. U.S. stock indexes closed higher on Tuesday with the biggest boosts from the technology and healthcare sectors as investors...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Country
Germany
MarketWatch

10-year Treasury yield holds at 5-month high

U.S. Treasury yields are steady Wednesday, after the 10-year saw levels not seen since mid May on Tuesday, when Federal Reserve Gov. Christopher Waller said the central bank might be compelled to adopt a “more aggressive policy response” if inflation continues to overheat in the wake of the pandemic.
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. mortgage rates surge to 6-month high -MBA

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Interest rates on the most popular type of U.S. home loan shot to a six-month high last week as global rates continued their march higher against a bout of stiff inflation and expectations that central banks will back further away from their pandemic-era easy-money policies. The...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle slightly higher, but below their highest intraday level since 2014

U.S. crude-oil futures settled with a modest gain on Monday, after tapping their highest intraday price level since 2014. The lofty prices for crude raised the potential for demand destruction in the energy market, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery edged up by 16 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $82.44 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after trading as high as $83.87. On Friday, prices settled at $82.28, the highest finish for a front-month contract since Oct. 21, 2014.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar clings to modest gain after hot inflation data

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.1% against the greenback * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2336 to 1.2368 * Price of U.S. oil falls 1% * Canadian bond yields trade mixed across a steeper curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as domestic data showing an 18-year high for inflation supported the market's "hawkish outlook" for the Bank of Canada, offsetting a drop in oil prices. Canada's annual inflation rate climbed to 4.4% in September, driven by rising transportation, shelter and food prices, data showed, putting the focus on the Bank of Canada ahead of a rate decision next week. Analysts say the BoC could further cut its bond buying program next week, while money markets expect the first interest rate hike to come in April, which is sooner than the central bank has been guiding. "Markets aren't much moved by the inflation print, with investors already having priced in a very hawkish outlook for the Bank of Canada prior to the release," Royce Mendes, a senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets, said in a note. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2345 to the greenback, or 81.00 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2336 to 1.2368. On Tuesday, it touched its highest in over three months at 1.2309. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell after the Chinese government stepped up efforts to tame record high coal prices and ensure coal mines operate at full capacity. U.S. crude prices were down 1% at $82.14 a barrel. Separate data showed that Canadian home prices barely rose in September from August as a recent slowdown in housing sales weighed. Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a steeper curve, mirroring the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year rose half a basis point to 1.635% but was holding below last week's peak of 1.683%, which was its highest since January last year. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Sandra Maler)
BUSINESS
The Independent

Inflation edges lower despite rising fuel prices

Inflation nudged lower last month despite rising fuel and transport costs.New figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that the rising cost of living slowed last month, but still struck the second highest reading since 2012 and is expected to increase again, according to economists.The ONS said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation fell to 3.1% in September from 3.2% in August.However, the figure remains far above the the Bank of England’s target rate of 2%.Analysts had forecast that inflation was likely to stay flat at 3.2% for the month.It comes after the Bank of England warned last month...
TRAFFIC
AFP

Fed's Powell investments raise questions over central bankers' market activity

Disclosure forms showing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell took $1 million to $5 million out of an investment fund last year have raised new questions about trading activity by central bank officials. Unlike a Fed regional bank president who resigned after drawing criticism last month for actively trading individual stocks, Powell's disclosure shows transactions only in funds. But the revelations come as President Joe Biden considers whether to reappoint Powell for a second four-year term as Fed chief. Powell's term ends in early February, and Biden has not yet commented on his plans, although Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Powell's predecessor at the Fed, reportedly supports keeping him in the post.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US industrial output drops in Sept as supply issues plague economy

Output by US industries fell sharply last month amid continued supply constraints hindering manufacturing, according to official data released Monday. - Hurricane impact - Faced with ongoing supply bottlenecks, factory output fell 0.7 percent last month after a 0.4 percent drop in August, according to the revised data.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

204K+
Followers
225K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy