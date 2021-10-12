CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa pharmacy says shipping delays impacts medicine deliveries

By John Asebes, FOX23 News
 7 days ago
A local pharmacy is asking customers to keep shipping delays in mind as the holiday season approaches. (Patrick Sison)

TULSA, Okla. — A local pharmacy is asking customers to keep shipping delays in mind as the holiday season approaches.

GenScripts Pharmacy isn’t running out of medication but has seen a slight delay in getting some delivered.

“We have had a few issues with the mail and getting some lost items and things like that because I think things are hectic but for the most part right now we are able to stay on top of everything,” said Manager and Pharmacist Sara Stolhand.

It is enough for her to tell her customers that they can expect shipping to be delayed in medication during the holidays.

“We have noticed that is a few of our wholesalers are having issues with keeping things in stock and so we are not always sure if that could be due to shipping issues on their end,” said Stolhand, “It is going to be really important going into the holiday season to plan we are already seeing a little bit of that and they have already announced a slow down in terms of mail so you really do not want to wait until the last moment this year.”

