Eviction Prevention Services Extended

NORFOLK, VA – The City of Norfolk is expanding efforts to provide assistance to residents at risk of eviction. Through the Eviction Diversion and Support Program, all Norfolk households facing eviction are now eligible. The program was previously limited to families with children.

In addition to paying rental arrearages, funding is available for advanced rent payments, utility-only payments and childcare costs for those who qualify. Applicants can be as little as one month behind in rent to receive assistance. Those in need of support must meet some eligibility requirements and provide proof of Norfolk residency.

To check eligibility status, residents can call 757-664-RENT (7368) or complete the online eviction prevention assistance screening form.