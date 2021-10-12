CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Eviction Prevention Services Extended

 10 days ago

NORFOLK, VA – The City of Norfolk is expanding efforts to provide assistance to residents at risk of eviction. Through the Eviction Diversion and Support Program, all Norfolk households facing eviction are now eligible. The program was previously limited to families with children.

In addition to paying rental arrearages, funding is available for advanced rent payments, utility-only payments and childcare costs for those who qualify. Applicants can be as little as one month behind in rent to receive assistance. Those in need of support must meet some eligibility requirements and provide proof of Norfolk residency.

To check eligibility status, residents can call 757-664-RENT (7368) or complete the online eviction prevention assistance screening form.

ABOUT

Norfolk is an independent city in the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. At the 2010 census, the population was 242,803; making it the third-most populous city in Virginia after neighboring Virginia Beach and Chesapeake, and the 91st-largest city in the nation. The city was incorporated in 1705 and is one of the oldest cities in Hampton Roads metropolitan area, and is considered to be the historic, urban, financial, and cultural center of the region.

