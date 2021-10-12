Let's Learn About Fishing!

Now that we are moving solidly into fall it’s time to discuss an important topic — food. If you are from down here or from an area where hunting and fishing play a huge part in the culture and the very environment, you will understand what I am talking about. If you are not fortunate enough to be a Southerner, then let me explain. We go hunting and fishing with the expectations of good food. In the beginning, for me, it was my grandmother’s deer roast. Oh man. The very thought of how that tasted makes my mouth water to this day and it’s been 30 years since I’ve had it.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO