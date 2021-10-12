dCEC Director Honored by St. Thomas More Society Dallas Chapter
The Dallas chapter of the St. Thomas More Society honored O. Carter Snead, professor of law at Notre Dame Law School and director of the de Nicola Center for Ethics and Culture, at its annual Red Mass on October 9, 2021. The Society’s Red Mass invokes the guidance of the Holy Spirit in the securing of justice, and is celebrated each Fall to mark the beginning of the new legal term for the Texas courts.ethicscenter.nd.edu
