CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

dCEC Director Honored by St. Thomas More Society Dallas Chapter

By Kenneth Hallenius
nd.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas chapter of the St. Thomas More Society honored O. Carter Snead, professor of law at Notre Dame Law School and director of the de Nicola Center for Ethics and Culture, at its annual Red Mass on October 9, 2021. The Society’s Red Mass invokes the guidance of the Holy Spirit in the securing of justice, and is celebrated each Fall to mark the beginning of the new legal term for the Texas courts.

ethicscenter.nd.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Hickory Daily Record

DAR chapter honors retired U.S. Army colonel

HICKORY — Retired Col. Troy E. Gilleland was presented the DAR Distinguished Citizen Award during the Oct. 12 luncheon meeting of Hickory Tavern Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution. After retiring from an illustrious U.S. Army career of 33 years, Gilleland returned to his North Carolina home where he recognized...
nd.edu

Meet the editors-in-chief of ND Law’s student-run journals

Notre Dame Law School students have the opportunity to serve on one of the Law School’s five student-edited journals. Students who are interested in being considered for membership on a journal participate in a write-on competition that is held every spring. Each journal uses the results of the competition, and other selection criteria, to extend journal offers to new members.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
njitvector.com

Club Spotlight: New Jersey Society of Professional Land Surveyors NJIT Chapter

The New Jersey Society of Professional Land Surveyors NJIT Chapter is expanding its Executive Board and gearing up for its first general meeting of the year. Interested students can join and gain access to a wealth of information, resources and networking opportunities to build their careers while completing coursework. Networking...
NEWARK, NJ
stthomas.edu

Humans of St. Thomas: Brayden Hunt '21

Brayden Hunt '21, a civil engineering major who graduates at the end of this semester, served in the U.S. Navy for four years prior to becoming a Tommie. His speciality was person overboard lifeboat and rescue system operations during his time in the military. At St. Thomas, Hunt is one of the growing number of veterans, and he volunteers as the vice president of the Veterans Association.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Atlanta Daily World

Society of Certified Insurance Counselors Honors Ronald S. Thomas

Society of Certified Insurance Counselors Honors Ronald S. Thomas For 35 Years of Dedicated Leadership and Professional Development. Ronald S. Thomas, CIC of RS Thomas Training Associates, Inc., Atlanta, Georgia was recently recognized for professional leadership and advanced knowledge by the Society of Certified Insurance Counselors. Mr. Ronald S. Thomas...
ATLANTA, GA
Alliance Review

Jane Bain Chapter DAR honors junior member

During a recent meeting of the Jane Bain Chapter of National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, an award winner was hailed. Emily Zbasnick has been named outstanding junior member. Also on hand were Holli Barnett, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Museum correspondent docent, and Joyce Kuss, vice regent of the Jain Bain Chapter.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Hyde
Person
Mark Jackson
Person
Amy Jackson
Person
Antonin Scalia
Person
Henry Thomas
Florida Weekly

Kathy Galloway to be honored by Mina Edison Society

Philanthropist, community leader and advocate for quality education Kathy Galloway has been named the Florida SouthWestern State College Foundation’s Mina Edison Society’s 2021 Luminary Award recipient. She will be honored during the society’s “Focus on Excellence” scholarship and award luncheon Wednesday, Oct. 20, at The Forest Country Club in Fort Myers.
FLORIDA STATE
Star-Banner

'Blow his head off': Supreme Court must strip federal agents of absolute immunity

Our view: The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act is stalled in Congress, so it’s now up to the justices. There should be no Constitution-free zone in the USA. Kevin Byrd's ordeal began in the parking lot of a bar near Houston, where he says a federal Homeland Security agent pointed a gun at him and threatened to “put a bullet through his f---ing skull.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Biden’s Supreme Court Commission Walked Straight Into the Legitimacy Trap

The Supreme Court is struggling with a “legitimacy crisis.” According to the polls, Americans have lost confidence in the branch that requires public confidence to exercise power. Several of the justices see the legitimacy of the court as an existential matter that demands blame-shifting. According to Justice Samuel Alito, the media and liberal law professors are responsible. According to Justice Clarence Thomas, the press are wholly to blame. According to Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the partisan press is culpable. And according to Justice Stephen Breyer, partisan politics itself is to blame. It should surprise nobody, then, that according to the draft report issued by 36-ish members (at least one has resigned) of President Joe Biden’s blue-ribbon commission to evaluate the court, absolutely nobody is to blame.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas#Federal Court#Notre Dame Law School#Supreme Court#The Red Mass#Harvard#The Supreme Court#Planned Parenthood
Reuters

Oops, this Trump-appointed judge actually is not retiring

(Reuters) - For a few moments on Wednesday, court observers were abuzz over the apparent and unusual retirement of a Trump-era appointee to the U.S. Court of Federal Claims after less than a year on the bench. Stephen Schwartz, however, is not retiring. That declaration comes from his Washington, D.C.-based...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Colin Powell had mixed legacy among some African Americans

As an American leader, Colin Powell’s credentials were impeccable: He was chairman of the Joint Chiefs and secretary of state. But his legacy as the first Black person in those roles is murkier, with some African Americans saying that his voice on their behalf could have been louder.Powell, who died Monday of COVID-19 complications, spent 35 years in the Army and rose to political prominence under Republican presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush. His stature fueled persistent speculation that he would one day run for president as a member of the GOP.Through it all, Powell never seemed entirely...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Ethics
KOLR10 News

Biden team asks Supreme Court to pause Texas abortion law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to block the Texas law banning most abortions, while they fight over the measure’s constitutionality plays out in the courts. The administration also took the unusual step of telling the justices they could grant the Texas law full review and decide its fate this […]
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy