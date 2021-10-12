Walt Disney World Turns 50

Walt Disney World celebrates its 50th anniversary this Oct. 1. Disney’s second grand attraction, on the drawing board for a decade under the title “The Florida Project,” was conceived by Walt Disney. Despite the great success of California’s Disneyland, market surveys in 1959 showed that only about 5% of the park’s visitors came from east of the Mississippi River. In November 1963, Walt Disney reviewed a number of potential sites and settled on an area south of Orlando, Florida.