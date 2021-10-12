Thank God It’s Felonious

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police have charged a 25-year-old woman with six offenses linked to a “disturbance” that took place late Monday at TGI Fridays.

Here’s what happened, according to a release from Hamden police spokesperson Det. Sean J. Dolan:

The woman was a customer at the restaurant, which is located at 2335 Dixwell Ave.

She got drunk. She started “yelling profanities and causing a disturbance at the bar. She began throwing glasses on the floor and in the direction of customers. [She] punched an employee in the face during the disturbance.”

Staffers sought to calm the situation until police arrived. One employee was treated at Yale New Haven Hospital for minor injuries.

The police charged the woman, who lives in New Haven, with second-degree breach of peace, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree assault, and three counts of second-degree reckless endangerment. She also had an outstanding warrant from Middletown police, according to Dolan. Police arrested her on a $25,000 bond for charges related to Monday night’s incident, for which she has a Nov. 22 court date in state court in ... Meriden (where the court system requires Hamden defendants to travel for cases, instead of next-door New Haven).

Meanwhile, Hamden police transferred her over to the custody of Middletown police.

The state’s judicial database shows she also faces numerous pending charges related to arrests by New Haven police on multiple occasions in 2020 and 2021. She has pleaded not guilty in those cases to felony assault of a public safety or emergency medical worker in numerous instances; third-degree assault; second-degree assault; interfering with an officer/resisting arrest; and disorderly conduct; second-degree breach of peace. She has also pleaded not guilty to charges brought against her in 2018 by Milford police for alleged disorderly conduct and “assault of an elderly, blind, disabled, pregnant or mentally retarded person.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

