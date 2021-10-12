Hempfield fire commission's request for East Petersburg to pay 20% of new pumper costs draws ire of council

When: East Petersburg Borough Council meeting, Oct. 5, East Petersburg Community Center. What happened: A heated discussion ensued as East Hempfield Township supervisor Ed LeFevre asked the borough to contribute 20% toward the purchase of a reserve pumper truck that East Hempfield needs, and that East Petersburg could utilize on occasion. Without a formal presentation or supporting data, LeFevre insisted the council approve chipping in over $110,000 — about a third of the borough’s annual budget—that night. “If we leave this meeting tonight without East Petersburg’s participation, that doesn’t speak well for the Commission,” said LeFevre, a comment that did not go over well with borough officials and residents in attendance.