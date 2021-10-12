CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Petersburg, PA

Hempfield fire commission's request for East Petersburg to pay 20% of new pumper costs draws ire of council

By KARL CARMIGNANI
Lancaster Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen: East Petersburg Borough Council meeting, Oct. 5, East Petersburg Community Center. What happened: A heated discussion ensued as East Hempfield Township supervisor Ed LeFevre asked the borough to contribute 20% toward the purchase of a reserve pumper truck that East Hempfield needs, and that East Petersburg could utilize on occasion. Without a formal presentation or supporting data, LeFevre insisted the council approve chipping in over $110,000 — about a third of the borough’s annual budget—that night. “If we leave this meeting tonight without East Petersburg’s participation, that doesn’t speak well for the Commission,” said LeFevre, a comment that did not go over well with borough officials and residents in attendance.

lancasteronline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hempfield Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
East Petersburg, PA
City
Rohrerstown, PA
NBC News

White House rolls out plan to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 against Covid

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday announced its plan for vaccinating children ages 5 to 11 ahead of the FDA’s anticipated emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for kids in that age range. The administration has procured enough vaccine for 28 million children of that age group, which...
POTUS
Reuters

N.Korea confirms submarine launch of new ballistic missile

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - North Korea test-fired a new, smaller ballistic missile from a submarine, state media confirmed on Wednesday, a move that analysts said could be aimed at more quickly fielding an operational missile submarine. The statement from state media came a day after South Korea's military reported...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

Brazil senators drop call for COVID-19 homicide charge against Bolsonaro

BRASILIA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian senators investigating the handling of the country's COVID-19 outbreak have dropped a recommendation from their draft report that President Jair Bolsonaro be charged with genocide and homicide, instead accusing him of "crimes against humanity." Senators leading the congressional probe met late on Tuesday to...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy