Partnership to Present FSA Programs to Historically Underserved Producers

USDA.gov (press release)
 10 days ago

Remark: The Farm Service Agency is joining with

www.usda.gov

fooddive.com

Mission Barns partnership produces plant-based sausage with cultivated fat

Cultivated fat maker Mission Barns partnered with California-based Silva Sausage to create a plant protein sausage using cultivated fat. Through the partnership, the companies completed a scaled-up manufacturing run of the new Mission Chorizo Sausage. This is the first partnership between a cultured fat company and a manufacturer of plant-based...
AGRICULTURE
The Poultry Site

US farm assistance hopes to reach historically underserved communities

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $4.7 million to establish partnerships with organizations to provide outreach and technical assistance to historically underserved farmers and ranchers. The partnerships will support participation in Farm Service Agency (FSA) programs, including those that are part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative.
AGRICULTURE
USDA.gov (press release)

USDA Now Accepting Grant Applications for Wood Products, Energy

Deputy Agriculture Secretary Dr. Jewel Bronaugh announced today approximately $13 million in new funding opportunities to support market innovation in wood products and wood energy. The announcement came during a “Leaders for the Built Environment” virtual event and kicks off National Forest Products Week as proclaimed by President Biden. Organized by the Forest Service, Dovetail Partners, WoodWorks and the Softwood Lumber Board, the event aimed to challenge senior leaders from companies in attendance – like Wal-Mart and Microsoft – to explore how mass timber construction can support their climate and sustainability goals.
AGRICULTURE
USDA.gov (press release)

Agency launches dashboard list of all open timber sales

The Forest Service published a first-ever online list that shows available timber sales on national forests, another step to improving customer service by making it easier for purchasers to find and bid on timber sale opportunities. Before the Forest Service Advertised Timber Sale Dashboard, anyone interested in timber sales or...
AGRICULTURE
USDA.gov (press release)

Defining a National Outstanding Young Farmer

Remark: Despite challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, a national recognition continues for some of our country's outstanding young farmers and their contributions to the farm and community. Rod Bain reports. PARTICIPANTS: Rod Bain and Sharon Page of the National Outstanding Young Farmer Organization. Duration: 00:02:26.991. Author: RBAIN.
AGRICULTURE
USDA.gov (press release)

USDA Conducting First Major Survey of Hemp Producers in Decades

Remark: USDA is conducting its first comprehensive survey of U.S. hemp growers in at least six decades. Gary Crawford has more. PARTICIPANTS: Gary Crawford. Gerald Tillman with USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Bill Richmond with USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service. Duration: 00:02:21.348. Author: GCRAWFOR.
AGRICULTURE
USDA.gov (press release)

A Look into Farmer and Rancher Sleep Patterns

Remark: Researchers are conducting a detailed study into the sleep patterns of ag producers, with hopes of developing ways to produce a better night's sleep for farmers and ranchers. Rod Bain reports. PARTICIPANTS: Rod Bain. Amanda Prokasky and Susan Harris of University of Nebraska Extension. Duration: 00:02:23.882. Author: RBAIN.
AGRICULTURE
USDA.gov (press release)

USDA and EPA Announce Winners of the Next Gen Fertilizer Innovations Challenge

WASHINGTON, October 19, 2021 - Today, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the winners of the Next Gen Fertilizer Innovations Challenge, the second of a two-part, joint USDA-EPA Partnership and Competition on Enhanced Efficiency Fertilizers (EEFs) to Advance Agricultural Sustainability in the United States. The goal of the competition is to improve the efficiency of fertilizers to increase crop yields while reducing the impacts of fertilizers on the environment.
AGRICULTURE
High Plains Journal

Livestock producers should examine drought assistance programs

Drought conditions have hit some Oklahoma livestock producers hard, but help may be available through U.S. Department of Agriculture assistance programs for operations that depend heavily on forage and grazing. “USDA’s Livestock Forage Program is one with which most Oklahoma producers should be familiar,” said Amy Hagerman, Oklahoma State University...
AGRICULTURE
downriversundaytimes.com

Southgate YMCA to provide produce with Partnership for a Healthier America

SOUTHGATE – Mayor Joseph Kuspa said the Downriver Family YMCA, 16777 Northline Road, will provide fresh produce for residents in need through a collaboration with Partnership for a Healthier America. The Washington, D.C.-based non-profit works with the private sector to “transform the food landscape in pursuit of health equity,” and...
SOUTHGATE, MI
Real Simple

New Financial Programs Want to Address Economic Inequity in Underserved Communities

Black and Latinx households account for 32 percent of the population in this country, yet they represent a jaw-dropping 64 percent of the unbanked population in the United States and 47 percent of the underbanked. Banking system discrimination against communities of color and low-income communities is a reality that dates...
ECONOMY
agfax.com

Illinois: Pandemic Assistance Programs to Ag Producers in 2020

By Anil K. Giri and Dipak Subedi, USDA; Joe Janzen, University of Illinois Ag Economist; and Iuliia Tetteh, Illinois State University. Disclaimer: The findings and conclusions in this presentation are those of the authors and should not be construed to represent any official U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) or U.S. Government determination or policy. This research was supported in part by the USDA, Economic Research Service. Authors thank Jeff Hopkins and Krishna Paudel of the USDA, Economic Research Service for their guidance and feedback.
ILLINOIS STATE
953wiki.com

USDA Invests $4.7 Million to Provide Outreach and Technical Assistance to Historically Underserved Farmers and Ranchers

56 Organizations Identified to Assist Producers Impacted by the Pandemic, Natural Disasters and Heirs Property Issues. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced today an investment of $4.7 million to establish partnerships with organizations to provide outreach and technical assistance to historically underserved farmers and ranchers. The partnerships will support participation in Farm Service Agency (FSA) programs, including those that are part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. Fifty-six project proposals, covering all states and territories, are being finalized to assist historically underserved farmers and ranchers in accessing FSA programs. Programs include outreach for pandemic assistance programs, including the signup re-opening of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 (CFAP 2). These proposals will also assist in outreach for FSA’s farm programs, conservation programs, farm loans, county committee elections, disaster programs, the Heirs’ Property Relending Program, heirs’ property succession planning and the Agricultural Marketing Service’s Pandemic Response and Safety Grant program. “Through established relationships with state, tribal and other agricultural organizations, we hope to equip farmers and ranchers with the resources needed to access and participate in FSA’s programs and services,” said Gloria Montaño Greene, Deputy Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation. “These partnerships will provide important technical assistance, outreach and education to producers to participate in FSA programs. They will allow FSA to reach more targeted underserved farmers and ranchers who may be hesitant in going into our offices to apply for services.” Read about the 56 funded projects and organizations on FSA’s cooperative agreements webpage. More Information Today’s announcement builds upon current efforts to increase USDA program participation by historically underserved farmers and ranchers. FSA has actively worked with 10 organizations with existing relationships with USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and Office of Tribal Relations to promote participation in CFAP 2 since May. As a result of this targeted outreach, program participation by historically underrepresented producers has increased by 14% since the program reopened in April 2021. 1400 Independence Ave. SW Washington, DC 20250 Contact: FPAC.BC.Press@usda.gov Farm Service Agency Additionally, NRCS announced on Aug. 25, 2021, its plans to invest $50 million in cooperative agreements to support historically underserved farmers and ranchers, and USDA’s Risk Management Agency announced on July 29, 2021, an investment of nearly $1 million in risk management education projects focused on historically underserved producers.
AGRICULTURE
colchestersun.com

Vermont Produce Program to provide produce safety supply kits to 40 farmers

The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food, and Markets (VAAFM) Produce Program will provide 40 produce farms with new harvest crates, storage bins, and cleaning supplies to improve produce safety and efficiency. Farms must apply for the produce safety supply kits by Friday, October 22 at 12 PM. Forty approved applicants...
AGRICULTURE
Bloomfield Democrat

Fellinger, Hull present COVID program

Davis County Public Health nurses Lynn Fellinger and Megan Hull discussed the COVID pandemic with Davis County Retired School Personnel on Oct. 5 at the McGowen Farm campground shelter. They discussed COVID symptoms, testing, vaccinations and answered questions concerning COVID and how it has impacted our lives and activities. The...
DAVIS COUNTY, IA
NHPR

State abruptly ends organic certification program for livestock farmers and producers

The State Department of Agriculture has ended its certification program for organic processors, handlers and livestock operations. The State Department of Agriculture has ended its certification program for organic processors, handlers and livestock operations. This program allows organic farms to use a relatively low-cost state service to establish or renew...
AGRICULTURE
The Suburban Times

Community Partnership Expands Radiologic Technologist Program

A press release from Tacoma Community College. Tacoma Community College (TCC), MultiCare Health System and the TRA Medical Imaging Foundation have formed a partnership to provide funding for a two-year pilot program to increase capacity and opportunity for TCC’s radiology program. The new pilot program expands the maximum student capacity to 40 from 24 by adding an evening cohort, and works to increase options for students who juggle work, school and personal commitments.
TACOMA, WA
The Mountaineer

‘Vacationer supported agriculture’ program making local produce accessible to tourists

A new program in Haywood County will bring local produce to vacationers. A pilot program of the NC State University Extension called “vacationer supported agriculture,” or VSA, starts up in Haywood this week. The program aims to offer produce bags to people staying in the area on a short-term basis, to give them local, healthy food options all the while supporting local farms and businesses. Haywood is the first county outside the North Carolina coast to offer this program.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC

