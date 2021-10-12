CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ag Within Realignment of U.S. Trade Policy with China

 10 days ago

Remark: How might agriculture be included in the recently

Reuters

Trump deal delivers $420 mln windfall for wondering dealmaker

Oct 21 (Reuters) - A merger with former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture has delivered a potential windfall of $420 million for a former finance executive who has been trying for a decade to reinvent himself as a serial dealmaker. Benessere Capital CEO Patrick Orlando's stake in...
POTUS
WashingtonExaminer

A fraught linkage: US-China trade policy and the US-EU Trade and Technology Council

Over the past weeks, the Joe Biden administration has pursued two geographic bookends of US foreign economic and strategic policy — namely the first public statement of US trade and investment policy toward China and the convening of the US-EU Trade and Technology Council’s (TTC) first meeting. The substantive results were inconclusive in both cases, leaving major policy questions unanswered for both Asian and European allies.
FOREIGN POLICY
Radio Iowa

Mexican ag official tours Iowa farms with U.S. Ag Secretary

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says while a looming policy in Mexico may stop genetically modified corn from being planted in Mexico, the country’s policy does not bar genetically modified corn grown in the United States from being sold to Mexico. Vilsack toured farms and research sites in Iowa with...
IOWA STATE
AFP

Australia accuses China of undermining world trade

Australia delivered a withering denunciation of China's trade policies Thursday, accusing Beijing of undermining the World Trade Organization and foot-dragging on promised economic reforms.  Experts see China's sanctions on Australia as a thinly veiled message to countries across the Pacific: that challenging Beijing politically will come with serious economic cost.
ECONOMY
Riverside Press Enterprise

Free trade and the real world of China vs. U.S.: Letters

The sentiment of Veronique de Rugy in “End all of the Trump-era import taxes” (October 17) is lovely. The problem is all countries have tariffs. Who eliminates tariffs first?. In regard to China, there is the further problem that its government does not respect private property, patent law or freedom...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Agriculture Online

U.S. takes aim at China's 'unfair trade practices' at WTO review

GENEVA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The United States said on Wednesday that China’s industrial policies “skew the playing field” against imported goods and services, as well as their foreign providers, and that Washington would pursue all means to secure reforms. Other “unfair trade practices” include preferential treatment for state enterprises,...
FOREIGN POLICY
MySanAntonio

U.S. blasts China's harmful industrial policies in WTO review

The U.S. blasted China's trade policy, accusing its closest economic rival of failing to play by the rules of international commerce for two decades. When China joined the World Trade Organization 20 years ago, nations broadly expected Beijing to dismantle its existing policies and practices that didn't comply with the WTO's rulebook, said David Bisbee, the chargé d'affaires at the U.S. mission in Geneva.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

U.S., trading partners urge China to liberalise further

GENEVA (Reuters) -The United States said on Wednesday that China’s industrial policies “skew the playing field” against imported goods and services, as well as their foreign providers, and that Washington would pursue all means to secure reforms. China’s other major trading partners - including Australia, Britain, Canada and the European...
FOREIGN POLICY
thedetroitbureau.com

Auto Industry Scrambling as U.S.-China Trade Relationship Remains in Flux

During the past two decades, global automakers and key suppliers have benefited from the booming auto industry in China as it emerged as the world’s largest market for new vehicles, surpassing the United States. However, expectations that prosperity would make China more democratic have faded, noted Michael Dunne, who studied...
ECONOMY
USDA.gov (press release)

Joint Statement from U.S. and Mexican Agriculture Secretaries

– Mexican Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development Victor Villalobos and United States Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack issued the following statement at the conclusion of their bilateral meeting in Ames, Iowa. “We reaffirm the importance of our two nations’ exceptional agricultural trading relationship and its role in supporting rural...
AMES, IA
agfax.com

Ag Trade: China’s Pork Output Jumps, as Soy, Meat Imports Slow

Reuters writer Dominique Patton reported this week that, “China’s third-quarter pork production surged to its highest in three years, official data showed on Monday, after producers built thousands of large breeding farms last year to rebuild a hog herd decimated by African swine fever. Pork output for July-September was 12.02...
AGRICULTURE
ineteconomics.org

Public Opinion on U.S. Trade Policy: Time to Ask Better Questions

Open-ended polling responses reveal considerably more complexity – and more ambivalence and negativity – in Americans’ views of international trade than has been inferred from widely cited closed questions. Since the early 1970s, as imports of goods and services from lower-wage countries have surged, jobs have been displaced, the real...
U.S. POLITICS
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

A Timeline of the U.S.–China Trade War

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. The trade war with China has been a rollercoaster ride...
FOREIGN POLICY
NBC News

China pushes three child policy

China relaxed its one child policy five years ago after a decline in the birthrate. Now, the government is urging parents to have three children to counter an aging population and shrinking workforce.Oct. 17, 2021.
CHINA
The Poultry Site

What are the next steps in the US ag trade agenda?

Whenever a new administration takes over in Washington, there is often a period where agencies review policies and decide how to approach complex issues. One of these issues that is usually top of mind is trade – a critical tool for American agriculture to sustain our businesses and fulfill our mission of providing the food, fiber and fuel our nation and world depends on. For nearly nine months, the office of the United States Trade Representative has been evaluating next steps with China. The purchase commitment for agriculture in the Phase 1 deal negotiated under the previous administration is nearing its end, and America’s farmers and ranchers need reliable market access in China and countries around the world.
U.S. POLITICS
agfax.com

Ag Trade: Groups Want to Reengage in Pacific Trade Partnership – DTN

Agricultural groups are frustrated over the lack of any new trade talks by the Biden administration, especially in Southeast Asia as other countries now increasingly want to join the 11-country Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Pork producers, dairy farmers, corn farmers and grape growers highlighted trade concerns...
AGRICULTURE

