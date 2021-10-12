Ag Within Realignment of U.S. Trade Policy with China

Whenever a new administration takes over in Washington, there is often a period where agencies review policies and decide how to approach complex issues. One of these issues that is usually top of mind is trade – a critical tool for American agriculture to sustain our businesses and fulfill our mission of providing the food, fiber and fuel our nation and world depends on. For nearly nine months, the office of the United States Trade Representative has been evaluating next steps with China. The purchase commitment for agriculture in the Phase 1 deal negotiated under the previous administration is nearing its end, and America’s farmers and ranchers need reliable market access in China and countries around the world.

