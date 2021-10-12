Celebrating National 4-H and Its Continued Growth

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2021 – Deputy Agriculture Secretary Dr. Jewel Bronaugh announced today approximately $13 million in new funding opportunities to support market innovation in wood products and wood energy. The announcement came during a “Leaders for the Built Environment” virtual event and kicks off National Forest Products Week as proclaimed by President Biden. Organized by the Forest Service, Dovetail Partners, WoodWorks and the Softwood Lumber Board, the event aimed to challenge senior leaders from companies in attendance – like Walmart and Microsoft – to explore how mass timber construction can support their climate and sustainability goals.

