Celebrating National 4-H and Its Continued Growth

USDA.gov (press release)
 10 days ago

Remark: The National 4-H organization, well over a century old,

www.usda.gov

USDA.gov (press release)

Defining a National Outstanding Young Farmer

Remark: Despite challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, a national recognition continues for some of our country's outstanding young farmers and their contributions to the farm and community. Rod Bain reports. PARTICIPANTS: Rod Bain and Sharon Page of the National Outstanding Young Farmer Organization. Duration: 00:02:26.991. Author: RBAIN.
AGRICULTURE
Bismarck Tribune

NDSU Extension: Celebrating National 4-H Week in North Dakota

Gov. Doug Burgum proclaimed Oct. 3-9 National 4-H Week in North Dakota. 4-H is the largest research-based youth development organization, supporting nearly 6 million youth across the country and 24,000 youth in North Dakota. 4-H’ers learn by doing through hands-on projects in the areas of health, science, agriculture and civic...
POLITICS
wkdzradio.com

Christian County 4-H Member Celebrates National 4-H Week

A Christian County 4-H Shooting Sports club member says he has learned quite a bit through his experiences in 4-H. Garrett Polete spoke with the News Edge during National 4-H Week about his experiences in the organization. Polete says he became involved with 4-H because of his father and uncle.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
drgnews.com

Red Hawk first South Dakotan to win national 4-H Youth in Action Award

Tashina Red Hawk was just 7 years old when her parents bought her first horse. Her mentor, Kassandra Chauncey, a Todd County Junior Division 4-H member at the time, was training her how to ride when her own horse became injured the day before the Todd County 4-H Horse Show.
KIDS
#4 H
USDA.gov (press release)

USDA Now Accepting Grant Applications for Wood Products, Energy

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2021 – Deputy Agriculture Secretary Dr. Jewel Bronaugh announced today approximately $13 million in new funding opportunities to support market innovation in wood products and wood energy. The announcement came during a “Leaders for the Built Environment” virtual event and kicks off National Forest Products Week as proclaimed by President Biden. Organized by the Forest Service, Dovetail Partners, WoodWorks and the Softwood Lumber Board, the event aimed to challenge senior leaders from companies in attendance – like Walmart and Microsoft – to explore how mass timber construction can support their climate and sustainability goals.
AGRICULTURE
kjfmradio.com

Local chapters celebrate National 4-H Week

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — Local 4-H chapters along with millions of members, parents, volunteers and alumni across the country are celebrating National 4-H Week with the theme, “Find Your Spark.”. National 4-H Week takes place Oct. 3-9. The week is marked by showcasing the incredible experiences that 4-H offers young...
PIKE COUNTY, MO
nymdispatch.com

OTC to celebrate National 4-H week set for October 3-9

National 4-H Week is being celebrated locally and nationally Oct. 3-9. Across the United States, 4-H empowers nearly 6 million young people through hands-on learning. In Otter Tail County, about 650 young people take part in 4-H. The organization’s impact is felt throughout the state. For instance, last year:. •...
POLITICS
whvoradio.com

