The University of North Dakota’s aerospace school has cancelled all flight activities after a student pilot from Chicago died in an airplane crash. The University of North Dakota plane went down about 8:30 p.m. Monday in a field near the Traill County community of Buxton, in northeastern North Dakota, according to the Highway Patrol. The Grand Forks-based school identified the victim as 19-year-old John Hauser, a student majoring in commercial aviation from Chicago.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO