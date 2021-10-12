CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Standout specialty services

drugstorenews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake a look at some innovative offerings from The Compliance Team, Knapp, LexisNexis Risk Solutions and Surescripts that are available to help specialty retailers. Here are some innovative offerings that are available to help specialty retailers:. The Compliance Team. “The Compliance Team has championed a simplified operations-based accreditation process

drugstorenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
drugstorenews.com

NCPA, MPECrx launch Pathways to Pharmacy Ownership initiative

Pathways to Pharmacy Ownership is an initiative from the National Community Pharmacists Association and Minority Pharmacist Entrepreneur Conference that encourages and supports independent pharmacy ownership among minority pharmacists. The National Community Pharmacists Association is partnering with the Minority Pharmacist Entrepreneur Conference to launch Pathways to Pharmacy Ownership, a new initiative...
GRANTS PASS, OR
insurancebusinessmag.com

Nationwide taps COO for E&S/specialty

Nationwide has announced the appointment of George Williams as chief operating officer for its excess and surplus/specialty team. In his new role, Williams (pictured above) will be responsible for E&S/specialty business operations, claims, and Nationwide Indemnity. He will join the company on Nov. 8. Williams has nearly 30 years of...
BUSINESS
insurancebusinessmag.com

Building a network for niche underwriting and specialty needs

While the current insurance space is rife with turmoil, this also presents opportunities for agents to find homes for special risks. Being the best for their clients requires agents and brokers to find the ideal coverage for these niche needs, and with unique risks comes the need to build relationships with specialty underwriters.
ECONOMY
tctmagazine.com

6K Additive announces Specialty Metallurgical Products acquisition

6K Additive has acquired Pennsylvania-based Specialty Metallurgical Products (SMP) to increase its metal alloys offering. SMP specialises in titanium and zirconium tablets used as grain refinery for the metal alloys market, which 6K believes augments its existing line of Ty-Gem compacts used in similar applications and markets. The terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Specialty Pharmacies#Specialty Pharmacy#Clinical Pharmacy#Medicare#Accreditation#Lexisnexis Risk Solutions#Surescripts#The Compliance Team#Mtm#Knapp Specialty#Apostore
drugstorenews.com

ChemoCentryx selects Amber Specialty Pharmacy to dispense Tavneos

Tavneos is used as an adjunctive treatment of adult patients with severe active ANCA-associated vasculitis, in combination with standard therapy. Amber Specialty Pharmacy will begin dispensing Tavneos (avacopan), a first of its kind orally-administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor, as an adjunctive treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis (also known as ANCA-associated vasculitis), in combination with standard therapy.
HEALTH
drugstorenews.com

BioCareSD to provide 2 new specialty medications

Specialty distributor BioCareSD is offering Tepezza and Krystexxa, which offer treatment for thyroid eye disease and chronic gout, respectively. Specialty distributor BioCareSD is offering Tepezza and Krystexxa. The company noted that these two additions further reinforce BioCareSD’s commitment to leading the specialty distribution industry and providing therapeutics to a wider...
INDUSTRY
Inman.com

Give clients a standout experience! 5 customer service must-do's

Providing outstanding customer service that helps create memorable experiences for your clients is absolutely paramount in our industry. Here’s how you can ensure a positive and value-driven buying and selling experience. October is Luxury Month at Inman. All month, we’ll be talking to top producers from across the country, offering...
REAL ESTATE
insurancebusinessmag.com

Specialty Program Group swoops for CM&F

Specialty Program Group (SPG) has acquired the assets of CM&F Group, a digital provider of healthcare liability insurance. CM&F (formerly Cotterell, Mitchell & Fifer) was founded in 1919 as a property-casualty insurance broker in downtown Manhattan. In 1947, CM&F developed the first nursing professional liability policy, which would become the foundation of its business today.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
drugstorenews.com

Q&A: Betterbrand CEO outlines its need-specific approach to supplements

DSN spoke with Chris Jackson, co-founder and CEO of Betterbrand, to discuss the brand’s products and growth. Betterbrand, a maker of need-specific supplements with a particular focus on respiratory health, is making its move into brick-and-mortar retail after getting its start as a direct-to-consumer company. DSN caught up with Chris...
RETAIL
nutraingredients-usa.com

Welcome to Blue California Specialty Ingredients

At Blue California, our mission is to produce innovative and sustainable, custom ingredient solutions that are not just unique, they are also inspirational for nourishing the sharp mind, the strong body, and beautiful skin - across generations and across the globe. We invite you to experience our “Capacity for Goodness™.” Not just our motto, it is our mission. Watch the video to learn more and we invite you visit Blue California at SupplySide West 2021, Booth 2945.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Trump deal delivers $420 mln windfall for wondering dealmaker

Oct 21 (Reuters) - A merger with former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture has delivered a potential windfall of $420 million for a former finance executive who has been trying for a decade to reinvent himself as a serial dealmaker. Benessere Capital CEO Patrick Orlando's stake in...
POTUS
EatThis

Surgeon General Says How Not to Catch COVID

The surgeon general's biggest crisis used to be warning you away from cigarettes. Now he's teaming with a dating app to get you to stay safe from COVID. Such is the state of the coronavirus pandemic in 2021. As cases explode in states like Colorado, they are lower elsewhere in America. And as people start to want to be together—on dates or otherwise—you may be wondering how to socialize safely. As a result, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy teamed with dating app Hinge to tell you how to be safe out there. Read on for five essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
INTERNET
CBS Denver

Hospital In Leadville Upgrades, Expands Despite Recently Being On Brink Of Financial Crisis

LEADVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – As many rural hospitals struggle to find footing in the midst of the pandemic, St. Vincent Health in Leadville is making an incredible comeback. “St. Vincent literally hit a point where there was two week’s worth of funding left in the operation budget,” Brett Antczak, CEO St. Vincent Health. Nearly 7 years ago it was on the brink of bankruptcy and subsequent closure, but this last month it celebrated the opening of a brand new facility. Earlier this week, CBS4 was able to take a tour to find out how out how operations were going. (credit: CBS) “For years we...
LEADVILLE, CO
TheAtlantaVoice

United HealthCare Battles African American Health Disparities

While African Americans only make up 13.4 percent of America’s population, the cause of death due to health disparities and  inequities is considered to be much higher than their white counterparts.  United Healthcare Insurance Group is working to change that by educating Senior Citizens that identify with the African American Community on ways they as a people could take care […]
HEALTH SERVICES
agnetwest.com

New and Pending Changes to COVID Expectations for Employers

COVID expectations for employers could be on the horizon after recent action by the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA). Last month, Cal/OSHA issued a proposal to replace the Emergency Temporary Standard (ETA) related to COVID-19. The ETS initially implemented in November 2020 and readopted six months later, is set to expire on January 14, 2022. While still early in the process, employers will want to pay attention to what is being proposed as a permanent standard.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Quest Diagnostics net income falls; hikes 2021 outlook

Quest Diagnostics Inc. said Thursday its third-quarter net income fell to $505 million, or $4.02 a share, from $568 million, or $4.14 a share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings fell to $3.96 a share from $4.31 a share. Revenue at the medical testing company dropped to $2.774 billion from $2.786 billion. Analysts expected the company to earn $2.88 a share on revenue of $2.452 billion, according to a FactSet survey. Quest Diagnostics said it's lifting its 2021 profit target to a range of $13.50 to $13.90 a share, from its previous guidance of $11.65 to $12.35 share because of higher than expected COVID-19 testing volume. Analysts expected the company to earn $12.12 a share in 2021. Shares of Quest Diagnostics rose 3% in pre-market trades. As of Wednesday's close, the stock is up 23.2% so far this year, compared to a rise of 20.8% by the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy