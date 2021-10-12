CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court ends legal clash over border wall spending

By Cq-Roll Call Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 2:48 p.m.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The Supreme Court wiped out a lower court ruling Tuesday that had found the House had a right to file a lawsuit against the Trump administration for the use of funds to construct a barrier on the U.S.-Mexico border. The justices also ordered a lower court to declare...

triblive.com

