Agriculture

Vilsack on State of the Livestock Industry

USDA.gov (press release)
 10 days ago

Remark: The Agriculture Secretary recently expressed to lawmakers his

www.usda.gov

95.3 MNC

Vilsack Offers Support to Striking Deere Workers

While traveling in Iowa this week, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack offered his support to striking John Deere workers. Visiting union members outside a Deere and Company plant in Iowa, the Secretary told picketers, “You work hard, and you deserve a fair price and a fair deal,” according to Reuters. The...
AGRICULTURE
kiwaradio.com

Vilsack hosts Mexico’s ag secretary at Iowa State

IARN — USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack traveled to Ames Wednesday morning for bilateral meetings with Mexico’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development, Victor Manuel Villalobos Arambula. Vilsack and Villalobos stopped by Iowa State University to tour the Seed Science Center and the Plant Sciences Institute. They also engaged in bilateral...
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Tom Vilsack to visit union workers on strike in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, and former Iowa governor, Tom Vilsack is expected to visit union workers picketing against John Deere in Iowa. Vilsack is expected to visit picket lines at John Deere Des Moines Works, according to a Facebook post from UAW Local 450 in Des Moines.
IOWA STATE
WOOD TV8

USDA rethinks approach to controlling salmonella in poultry

Federal health officials are rethinking their approach to controlling salmonella in poultry plants in the hope of reducing the number of illnesses linked to the bacteria each year, and on Tuesday the U.S. Department of Agriculture will announce several steps it plans to take to achieve that goal.
AGRICULTURE
Tom Vilsack
USDA.gov (press release)

Joint Statement from U.S. and Mexican Agriculture Secretaries

– Mexican Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development Victor Villalobos and United States Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack issued the following statement at the conclusion of their bilateral meeting in Ames, Iowa. “We reaffirm the importance of our two nations’ exceptional agricultural trading relationship and its role in supporting rural...
AMES, IA
USDA.gov (press release)

New Investments is Rural Water Infrastructure

Remark: The USDA is investing 272 million dollars for projects to modernize rural drinking water and wastewater systems. Gary Crawford has more. PARTICIPANTS: Gary Crawford. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. Nathan Ohle, CEO of the Rural Community Assistance Partnership. Matt Holmes, CEO of the National Rural Water Association. Duration: 00:02:30.099. Author:...
AGRICULTURE
USDA.gov (press release)

USDA Conducting First Major Survey of Hemp Producers in Decades

Remark: USDA is conducting its first comprehensive survey of U.S. hemp growers in at least six decades. Gary Crawford has more. PARTICIPANTS: Gary Crawford. Gerald Tillman with USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Bill Richmond with USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service. Duration: 00:02:21.348. Author: GCRAWFOR.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

More USDA nominees in the pipeline, says Vilsack

The White House is currently vetting possible nominees for key sub-cabinet positions at the USDA, said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack during a teleconference on Thursday. “I suspect we will be seeing nominees soon on some of those vacancies.”. Five months after taking office, President Biden has yet to announce his...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock
bpr.org

Tom Vilsack On The Pandemic, Groceries, And The American Supply Chain

According to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, the pandemic has “impacted every stage of our food supply chain.”. It’s a concern that’s shared by farmers, schools, and some of the country’s biggest retailers. In fact, some of our biggest food producers are now telling grocers to cancel some planned promotions to...
AGRICULTURE
NHPR

State abruptly ends organic certification program for livestock farmers and producers

The State Department of Agriculture has ended its certification program for organic processors, handlers and livestock operations. The State Department of Agriculture has ended its certification program for organic processors, handlers and livestock operations. This program allows organic farms to use a relatively low-cost state service to establish or renew...
AGRICULTURE
KLEM

State’s Pork Industry Contributes To 140,000 Jobs

(Clive) –– October is recognized as “Pork Month” and many times the state’s pork industry is often taken for granted, or overlooked. Iowa ranks first in the nation with pork production, and its economic impact stretches far beyond the pork producer. Pat McGonegle is the Executive Director with the Iowa Pork Producers Association. In recent years, the state’s pork producers association conducted an economic study about the impact of the pork industry on the state’s economy. McGonegle says that study shows how the pork industry has a ripple effect and touches thousands of people.
AGRICULTURE
iowatorch.com

Feenstra Presses Vilsack on Cattle Market Reform

WASHINGTON – On Thursday, the House Agriculture Committee held a full hearing on the state of the livestock industry, specifically addressing concerns regarding anticompetitive behavior in the cattle marketplace. U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, raised the concerns Iowa cattle producers have brought to his attention — including the urgent need to provide much-needed certainty in the industry by identifying and implementing policy solutions.
AGRICULTURE
USDA
Economy
Agriculture
Industry
Daily Iberian

Technology a mainstay in livestock production

The wave of technological innovation is washing over livestock production as well as cropping systems. Animal agriculture is certainly not being left in the dust in embracing new equipment, systems and management. Efficiency is only one component. “In our industry, farmers are incorporating technology into their farms,” said Mitch Schulte...
AGRICULTURE
USDA.gov (press release)

An Old Crop is Making New History

Remark: Hemp is an old crop with a lot of old history, but it's writing some new history right now. Gary Crawford has more on this edition of Agriculture USA. PARTICIPANTS: Gary Crawford. USDA history researcher, Anne Effland. Former Presidents Richard Nixon and Donald Trump. Gerald Tillman with USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Bill Richmond with USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service.
AGRICULTURE
capitalpress.com

Selected Western livestock auctions

(Eugene Livestock Auction) Comments: Sheep and goats strong again this week. Slaughter cows and bulls steady. Thank you to each one of you for your patience as we continue to grow. Feeder Sale and BBQ this Saturday and Small Animal Sale Monday, Oct. 18, at 1 p.m. Top Cows: High...
AGRICULTURE
WTRF- 7News

SNAP (food stamps) benefits have largest increase in history

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has approved a significant and permanent increase in the levels of food stamp assistance available to needy families—the largest single increase in the program’s history. Families in October have seen the average benefits for food stamps (officially known as the SNAP program) rise more than 25 percent above pre-pandemic levels. […]
AGRICULTURE
USDA.gov (press release)

USDA Appoints New Members to Food Safety Advisory Committee

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2021 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is announcing the appointment of 13 new members and 17 returning members to the National Advisory Committee on Microbiological Criteria for Foods (NACMCF). Members of the committee are chosen based on their expertise in microbiology, risk assessment, epidemiology, public...
AGRICULTURE
southeastagnet.com

Commissioner Nikki Fried on TS Elsa Secretarial Disaster Designation for Three Florida Counties

(Tallahassee, FL/October 20, 2021) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has informed Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) that it has granted a Secretarial disaster designation in several counties in Georgia and Florida due to losses caused by Tropical Storm Elsa, excessive wind, and excessive rainfall that occurred on July 7, 2021. With this designation, impacted producers in Columbia, Hamilton, and Madison counties are now eligible to apply for USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) emergency loans.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Can You Expect Another Relief Payment?

) — The pandemic continues well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has returned to where it was in early 2020, though shortages and inflation persist. Still, some people have been left behind. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago, though millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for additional help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
RiverBender.com

Senate Appropriations Committee Unveils Annual Spending Bills With Illinois Priorities Secured By Durbin

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced that the Senate Appropriations Committee released nine draft Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations bills for Commerce, Justice, and Science; Defense; Financial Services and General Government; Homeland Security; Interior; Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education; Legislative Branch; State and Foreign Operations; and Transportation; and Housing and Urban Development. Continue Reading
ILLINOIS STATE

