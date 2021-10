Eau Claire small business owner Rebecca Cooke announced on Wednesday that she’s jumping into the race for the open seat in Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District. Cooke, who owns Red’s Mercantile in Eau Claire, runs a nonprofit that helps women start their own businesses and serves on the board of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, is running as a Democrat to replace Ron Kind (D-La Crosse). Kind, who has represented the district — one of the most tightly contested in the country — since 1997 announced earlier this year that he will not run again.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO