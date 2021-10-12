CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Drought Patterns and Commodities Covered by Drought

USDA.gov (press release)
 10 days ago

Remark: The latest look at the percentage of

www.usda.gov

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Colder, snowier winter predicted by National Weather Service with second La Nina winter in a row; Still, overall climate trends continue to warm

While they both impact people, ecosystems and institutions, climate and weather are not the same. As weather describes short-term atmospheric conditions, climate refers to long periods of trends over time, important information in understanding winter weather forecasts for 2021-2022. In the last 125 years, the Massachusetts climate has experienced a...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

NOAA’s Winter Outlook Is An ‘Equal Chances’ One For Minnesota, So What’s That Mean?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has updated its winter outlook for the U.S., covering the months of December, January, and February. In it, Minnesota and Wisconsin are forecast to have “equal chances” for above-, near-, and below-normal temperature and precipitation. So what does that mean? WCCO director of meteorology Mike Augustyniak explains the global weather pattern behind the weather forecast, and what we can learn from prior winters. The winter forecast is classic La Niña, where below-average ocean temperatures in the eastern Pacific, near the Equator, cause the jet stream to weaken and move northward over North America. Impacts...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought
Yankton Daily Press

Drought Relief Is Unlikely Until Spring

The lack of frost or a hard freeze has allowed harvest to roll far ahead of schedule, but the coming months bring continued concerns about drought and high input costs. Climate and agriculture specialists offered that outlook during Thursday’s conference call with media in the Central Plains and Midwest. Farmers...
AGRICULTURE
USDA.gov (press release)

The Greener World of Tomorrow: Built with Revolutionary Wood Products

Revolutionary products—think a new type of plastic or biocompatible medical products made from tree fiber —are stirring the imaginations of emerging markets as the world focuses on climate change solutions. Low-value wood, the kind that isn’t used for lumber or furniture, could be a big player in a greener tomorrow.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy