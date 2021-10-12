Drought Patterns and Commodities Covered by Drought

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has updated its winter outlook for the U.S., covering the months of December, January, and February. In it, Minnesota and Wisconsin are forecast to have “equal chances” for above-, near-, and below-normal temperature and precipitation. So what does that mean? WCCO director of meteorology Mike Augustyniak explains the global weather pattern behind the weather forecast, and what we can learn from prior winters. The winter forecast is classic La Niña, where below-average ocean temperatures in the eastern Pacific, near the Equator, cause the jet stream to weaken and move northward over North America. Impacts...

