USDA's New Projections for Corn, Soybeans, Cotton and Oranges

USDA.gov (press release)
 10 days ago

Remark: The nation's corn and soybean crops could be

www.usda.gov

talkbusiness.net

Corn and cotton field day slated to be held virtually

Corn and cotton are the topics for the next virtual field day presented by the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. Researchers and extension specialists will offer results on the latest corn and cotton studies, including weed control, fertilizer use and soil fertility, variety choices, and yield monitoring on Oct. 28.
AGRICULTURE
cbslocal.com

Corn, Soybean Yields Better Than Expected

Much of the growing season was so dry it was being compared to the drought of 1988, a bad year for farmers in the Midwest. But as August turned into September, things took a turn for the better.
AGRICULTURE
KGLO News

41% of corn, 74% of soybeans harvested in north-central Iowa

DES MOINES — The USDA’s weekly crop report says farmers were able to work around some rain showers last week. The report says 43% of the corn is now in the bin — up from 30% last week. That put the corn harvest one week ahead of the five-year average. The soybean harvest moved to 70% completed compared to 56% the week before. That’s also one week ahead of the average.
IOWA STATE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn Flat, Soybeans Shooting Up

Corn is flat at midday after a mixed Tuesday morning; soybeans are 9 to 11 cents higher and wheat is 1 to 7 cents higher. Corn trade found light follow-through buying Tuesday morning, taking December to $5.37, 30 cents higher than the post-October WASDE low printed last Wednesday. But at midday, we are back to unchanged. Outside markets have stocks higher, crude higher and the dollar lower. The sell-the-rumor, buy-the-fact market action since the WASDE last Tuesday may not continue to support a bounce-back rally, considering the corn carryover was higher and we remain in the middle of harvest.
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

USDA Soybean Stocks Estimate Raises Questions

On Sept. 30, USDA surprised traders with the declaration "Old-crop soybeans stored in all positions on Sept. 1, 2021 totaled 256 million bushels (mb), down 51% from Sept. 1, 2020." I remember my mind going blank for an instant, trying to compute the gravity of USDA's words; 256 mb was...
AGRICULTURE
USDA.gov (press release)

USDA Conducting First Major Survey of Hemp Producers in Decades

Remark: USDA is conducting its first comprehensive survey of U.S. hemp growers in at least six decades. Gary Crawford has more. PARTICIPANTS: Gary Crawford. Gerald Tillman with USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Bill Richmond with USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service. Duration: 00:02:21.348. Author: GCRAWFOR.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybean Futures Move Higher; Wheat Mixed

Corn futures are 2 cents higher at midsession; soybean futures are 2 to 4 cents higher; wheat futures are mixed. Corn futures are 2 cents higher at midday with a mixed 7-cent range overnight up to midday. There has been light follow-through buying after the nice turnaround on Thursday and Friday last week following the negative monthly WASDE numbers that came out last Tuesday which gave us pressure into Wednesday.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. corn, soybean harvests pass halfway points, USDA reports

On Monday, the USDA released its weekly Crop Progress Report. U.S. corn, soybean harvests pass halfway point. The corn crop’s progress remained the same as a week ago, according to the USDA Crop Progress Report. CORN. As of Sunday, the USDA pegged 97% of the crop as mature vs. a...
AGRICULTURE
swiowanewssource.com

Corn, soybean harvest ahead of average

Despite widespread rain across Iowa, farmers had nearly five days of suitable weather to continue their corn and soybean harvests as well as fall tillage and fertilizer application. And while warmer than average conditions continued last week, portions of northern Iowa experienced the first subfreezing temperatures of the season, Iowa...
AGRICULTURE
USDA.gov (press release)

An Old Crop is Making New History

Remark: Hemp is an old crop with a lot of old history, but it's writing some new history right now. Gary Crawford has more on this edition of Agriculture USA. PARTICIPANTS: Gary Crawford. USDA history researcher, Anne Effland. Former Presidents Richard Nixon and Donald Trump. Gerald Tillman with USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Bill Richmond with USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Soybeans fall on ample global supplies, corn and wheat up

HAMBURG, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. soybeans fell on Monday following strong rises last week, as forecasts of large global supplies outweighed recent strong U.S. export sales. Corn and wheat rose as export prospects for U.S. supplies brightened. Chicago Board of Trade most active soybeans fell 0.3% to $12.13-1/2 a...
AGRICULTURE
USDA.gov (press release)

USDA Now Accepting Grant Applications for Wood Products, Energy

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2021 – Deputy Agriculture Secretary Dr. Jewel Bronaugh announced today approximately $13 million in new funding opportunities to support market innovation in wood products and wood energy. The announcement came during a “Leaders for the Built Environment” virtual event and kicks off National Forest Products Week as proclaimed by President Biden. Organized by the Forest Service, Dovetail Partners, WoodWorks and the Softwood Lumber Board, the event aimed to challenge senior leaders from companies in attendance – like Walmart and Microsoft – to explore how mass timber construction can support their climate and sustainability goals.
AGRICULTURE
USDA.gov (press release)

USDA and EPA Announce Winners of the Next Gen Fertilizer Innovations Challenge

WASHINGTON, October 19, 2021 - Today, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the winners of the Next Gen Fertilizer Innovations Challenge, the second of a two-part, joint USDA-EPA Partnership and Competition on Enhanced Efficiency Fertilizers (EEFs) to Advance Agricultural Sustainability in the United States. The goal of the competition is to improve the efficiency of fertilizers to increase crop yields while reducing the impacts of fertilizers on the environment.
AGRICULTURE
agrinews-pubs.com

Mitigate this season’s most challenging corn and soybean diseases

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — Late-season disease management is crucial to protecting corn and soybean yield potential come harvest. Although Corn Belt farmers already facing top 2021 yield robbers are past the prevention stage, the Golden Harvest agronomy team reminds them that it’s not too late to mitigate the diseases’ impact — not only for this season, but for the next, as well.
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
stjosephpost.com

U.S. corn and soybean production up from September

Corn and soybean production is up from September 2021, according to the Crop Production report issued Tuesday by USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Corn production is up three percent from last year, forecast at 15.0 billion bushels, and soybean growers are expected to increase their production five percent from 2020, forecast at 4.45 billion bushels.
AGRICULTURE
cwbradio.com

USDA Officials Still Expecting Lower Harvest for Wisconsin Corn Farmers

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Even after making a few adjustments from the previous month, USDA officials are still expecting a lower harvest for Wisconsin corn farmers. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the National Ag Statistics Service's monthly Crop Production report says corn production is forecast at 506 million bushels this fall.
WISCONSIN STATE
ocj.com

Neutral corn but bearish soybeans for Oct. 12

Both corn and soybean yields increased. After the noon report was released, corn was 6 cents, soybeans down cents, and wheat up 3 cents, Just before the report, grains were all lower, corn 6 cents, soybeans 15 cents, and wheat 4 cents. The U.S. corn yield today was 176.5 bushels...
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Soybeans, corn down on bearish USDA numbers

Soybeans were sharply lower on fund and technical selling, with November falling below $12 a bushel. The USDA raised production, yield, and new crop ending stocks, all larger than expected and above a year ago. As of Sunday, 49% of U.S. beans are harvested, compared to the five-year average of 40%, and 91% are dropping leaves, compared to 89% on average, with 59% of the crop in good to excellent shape, up 1% on the week. Near-term harvest delays are probable in some areas. Argentina’s crop guess was down a little on the month at 51 million tons due to lower planted area, while Brazil was unchanged at a record 144 million tons. No changes were made to exports. Planting conditions in Brazil continue to generally look better than in Argentina. Export inspections were up sharply on the week, but down sharply on the year, mainly to China and Taiwan. Soybean meal and oil were lower on the fundamental implications of higher production. Oil had additional pressure from a lower move in palm oil ahead of the U.S. session due to bearish October exports for Malaysia.
AGRICULTURE

