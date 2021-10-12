CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hikma intros micafungin for injection

By Sandra Levy
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicafungin for injection had a market value of $132 million in the 12 months ended August 2021, according to IQVIA. Hikma is offering micafungin for injection

FDA approves new indication for Regeneron, Sanofi’s Dupixent

Dupixent is now approved as an add-on maintenance treatment for patients ages 6 to 11 years old with moderate to severe asthma. Regeneron and Sanofi have received the Food and Drug Administration’s nod for Dupixent (dupilumab) as an add-on maintenance treatment of patients ages 6 to 11 years old with moderate-to-severe asthma characterized by an eosinophilic phenotype or with oral corticosteroid dependent asthma.
Adamis receives FD​​​​​​​A nod for Zimhi

Zimhi is a high-dose naloxone product for the treatment of opioid overdose. Adamis has obtained the Food and Drug Administration’s blessing for Zimhi (naloxone HCL Injection) 5 mg/0.5 mL product. Zimhi is a high-dose naloxone injection product for use in the treatment of opioid overdose. Naloxone is an opioid antagonist...
Dr. Reddy’s obtains FDA nod for generic Revlimid

Dr. Reddy’s is eligible for 180 days of generic drug exclusivity for lenalidomide capsules in 2.5 mg and 20 mg dosage strengths. Dr. Reddy’s has obtained the Food and Drug Administration's approval for lenalidomide capsules, in 2.5 mg and 20 mg strengths, and tentative approval for 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, and 25 mg strengths.
Dr. Reddy's unveils generic BiCNU

The BiCNU brand and generic had a market value of approximately $19.4 million for the most recent 12 months ended August 2021, according to IQVIA. Dr. Reddy’s is launching carmustine for injection. The medication is the generic version of Heritage's (doing business as Avet Pharmaceuticals) BiCNU, which is used to...
Nature’s Truth launches latest immune supplement in softgel format

Nature’s Truth is continuing to expand its offerings. The Ronkonkoma, N.Y.-based brand is rolling out a new immune formula product that has been designed to provide users with optimal absorption of desired ingredients and is easier to swallow, the company said. Zinc + Vitamin C softgels were designed to meet...
Ascendis Pharma intros Skytrofa

Skytrofa is the first and only FDA-approved, once-weekly treatment for pediatric growth hormone deficiency. Ascendis Pharma is introducing Skytrofa (lonapegsomatropin-tcgd), its once-weekly treatment for the treatment of pediatric patients one year and older who weigh at least 11.5 kg (25.4 lb) and have growth failure due to inadequate secretion of endogenous growth hormone.
Alternative Disinfectant Proposed for Intravitreal Injections

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Hypochlorous acid causes less pain than povidone iodine when used as a disinfectant prior to intravitreal injections, researchers say. Povidone iodine is the standard of care, but hypochlorous acid could offer a viable alternative, at least in patients who find povidone iodine unbearable, said Robert L. Avery, MD, of California Retina Consultants in Santa Barbara, California, who presented the finding at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) 2021 annual meeting.
IBTimes

Blood Pressure Medication Recall 2021: Hypertension Drug Recalled Over Cancer Risks

In another recall over cancer-causing impurity levels, Lupin Pharmaceutical has recalled several batches of its Irbesartan tablets and Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets because N-nitrosoirbesartan – a substance that causes cancer - was found in levels above allowable specification limits. The drugmaker received four reports of illness from Irbesartan and zero...
hngn.com

FDA Recalls 2 Blood Pressure Medicines, Asks the Public To Stop Taking Them

The FDA conducted two drug recalls and urged the people to stop taking them and contact their doctors immediately. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Recall Batches of Its Tablets. Lupin Pharmaceuticals is recalling batches of Irbesartan Tablets and Irbesartan with Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, according to the FDA. Doctors prescribe the drug to individuals with type 2 diabetes to manage hypertension, low blood pressure, and symptoms, as per MSN News.
MarketWatch

Pfizer and BioNTech say Phase 3 trial found booster dose of COVID vaccine had 95.6% efficacy against disease

Pfizer Inc. and German partner BioNTech SE said Thursday a late-stage trial of a 30 mg booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine showed efficacy of 95.6% compared with those who received a placebo. The companies said the Phase 3 trial involved more than 10,000 people aged 16 and older, who had already received the primary two-dose series, and found the booster restored vaccine protection against COVID to the high levels achieved after the second dose. The booster was found to be safe. "These important data add to the body of evidence suggesting that a booster dose of our...
CBS Boston

Moderna, Johnson And Johnson Booster Shots Get FDA Approval

WASHINGTON (CBS) – The Food and Drug Administration authorized Moderna and Johnson and Johnson booster shots Wednesday, the next step in making them a reality. The FDA also said that mixing and matching vaccines is safe. Last week, a panel of FDA outside advisers voted to endorse the third doses of the Moderna and second doses of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. The CDC’s Advisory Committee of Immunization Practices will meet Thursday to review the FDA’s decision on Moderna and Johnson and Johnson boosters and vote on its recommendations. If approved, the CDC will then review the panel’s recommendations and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky would then likely issue guidance on Moderna and Johnson and Johnson boosters and who should get them. Once that guidance is issued, the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson boosters can be rolled out. The CDC panel is also expected to vote Thursday on mixing COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. If approved, that would mean, for example, that a person who was vaccinated with Johnson and Johnson could get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine as a booster.
CBS Boston

Why No Vaccine Just For COVID Delta Variant? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your Questions

BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter. Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health. Andrea writes, “If someone had both Moderna vaccines then finds out they have an autoimmune disease, will getting a Moderna booster along with the annual flu shot, shingles, and pneumonia vaccines further compromise the immune system?” Getting a vaccine should not compromise your immune system, however, if you’re immunocompromised either due to an underlying condition or medications you may...
drugstorenews.com

FDA OKs new indication for Roche’s Tecentriq

Tecentriq is the first and only cancer immunotherapy approved for NSCLC in the adjuvant setting, the company said. The Food and Drug Administration has greenlighted Roche's Tecentriq (atezolizumab) as adjuvant treatment, following surgery and platinum-based chemotherapy, for adults with Stage II-IIIA non-small cell lung cancer whose tumors express PD-L1≥1%, as determined by an FDA-approved test.
drugstorenews.com

Q&A: Betterbrand CEO outlines its need-specific approach to supplements

DSN spoke with Chris Jackson, co-founder and CEO of Betterbrand, to discuss the brand’s products and growth. Betterbrand, a maker of need-specific supplements with a particular focus on respiratory health, is making its move into brick-and-mortar retail after getting its start as a direct-to-consumer company. DSN caught up with Chris...
