Alter Ego Wants to Be the Future of Singing Shows, But It's Stuck in the Past

Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 7 days ago
Alter Ego desperately wants you to know something: This is not your average singing show. This is the future. And the future looks like a magenta-skinned Fortnite character crooning Michael Bublé’s “Haven’t Met You Yet” while his virtual pants erupt into flames. The show, which debuted on Fox last month,...

Pitchfork

Chlöe Performs “Have Mercy” on Fallon: Watch

Chlöe—aka Chloe Bailey of sister duo Chloe x Halle—was the musical guest on last night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She came through with a performance of “Have Mercy,” which she also recently performed at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Chlöe, joined by a small string ensemble, introduced her Fallon performance by saying, “Good evening, everyone. Thank you for coming out. I would like to perform the ‘Big Booty’ Sonata in C-sharp minor. Thank you.” Watch below.
MUSIC
Variety

‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Identity of the Baby: Here’s the Star Under the Mask

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched “The Masked Singer” Season 6, Episode 4, “House Party,” which aired October 6 on Fox. “The Masked Singer” has sent the Baby into timeout. Performing under the toddler mask was comedian Larry the Cable Guy, who was sent packing at the end of the fourth episode of Season 6, “House Party.” Once again, none of the show’s panelists got it right. Ken Jeong named Gordon Ramsay as his pick. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg guessed Bruce Willis. Nicole Scherzinger guessed James Corden. Robin Thicke said it was Chuck Norris, but with a chuckle. “I...
TV SERIES
GoldDerby

‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Bull?

“The Masked Singer” season 6 kicked off on September 22 with the first of two episodes featuring the five celebrities in Group A: Bull, Mother Nature, Octopus, Pufferfish and Skunk. We got a sneak peek at the Bull’s performance of the Train hit “Drops of Jupiter,” which closes out the show. Since then he has sung “What Hurts the Most” by Rascal Flatts on episode 2 and “Circus” by Britney Spears on episode 4. We are in no doubt as to the true identity of the music man inside the Bull costume. Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers...
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

The Masked Singer

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Wednesday night's episode of The Masked Singer. The time has come for Cupcake to be unwrapped. Tonight's episode of The Masked Singer took us back to Group B, and featured some performances that were so stunning it almost felt like a finale. Banana Split wowed with her rendition of "Cry Me a River" by Michael Bublé, and it's looking more and more like the "banana" half of the split is just there to be her musical accompaniment. Queen of Hearts, who says she's never sung entirely in French before, performed a gorgeous take on "La Vie en Rose" by Édith Piaf, and Cupcake and Mallard did lively takes on Bruno Mars' "Finesse" and Flo Rida's "My House," respectively.
TV SHOWS
ladatanews.com

Rocsi Diaz Strikes A New Chord As Fox TV’s ‘Alter Ego’ Host

The Daytime Emmy Award winner is hosting Fox TV’s “Alter Ego,” the world’s first avatar-singing competition series, which kicked off Sept. 22. It features judges Grimes, Nick Lachey and Will.I.Am. In the new show, singers can become stars — but not by performing in person. Instead, they create their dream...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page Shows Off His Singing Voice in Swoon-Worthy Audiobook Clip

Calling all Bridgerton fans! Regé-Jean Page just showed off his singing talent — and not even Lady Whistledown expected the heartthrob to have perfect pitch. The 31-year-old British actor is lending his voice to an Audible adaptation of Neil Gaiman‘s The Sandman. In a clip shared via the audiobook company’s Twitter account on Thursday, October 7, Page put his smooth vocals on display while singing in Greek.
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

‘Alter Ego’ Recap: Auditions Wrap Up as One Contestant Literally Soars

On Wednesday night, FOX’s new singing competition Alter Ego returned with the final five auditions. The series, hosted by Rocsi Diaz, uses modern motion-capture technology to put a totally new spin on the classic talent show format. The show’s contestants design their own avatar or “Alter Ego.” They control the...
TV SHOWS
GoldDerby

‘Alter Ego’ season 1 episode 4 recap: The last 5 auditions divide judges will.i.am., Alanis Morissette, Grimes and Nick Lachey

Previously, on “Alter Ego“! Five camera shy singers gave it their all disguised as colorful alter egos, with four impressing the judges and audience enough to move forward. The Dawn Majesty was eliminated and revealed to be Kaleia Ayelett, a 43-year old from Orlando. The top performer of the night was St. Luna, who was saved by the judges after securing her spot atop the safety diamond. Which alter ego will impress the judges most tonight? And who will be sent packing? Let’s go! Follow along with our minute-by-minute “Alter Ego” Season 1 Episode 4 recap below. SEE All recaps for ‘Alter Ego’...
TV & VIDEOS
talentrecap.com

Chase Padgett Says Competing on ‘Alter Ego’ was Difficult, Liberating

Chase Padgett, also known as Orlando DeVille, auditioned for Alter Ego and quickly found himself on the chopping block. Before Alter Ego he was performing several one man shows, premiered short films, and even sang on the Disney Cruise Line. Why was he up for elimination the day of his audition?
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

‘Alter Ego’ season 1 episode 5 recap: Head to Heads begin

Previously, on “Alter Ego“! The final five camera shy singers to audition it their all disguised as colorful alter egos, with four impressing the judges and audience enough to move forward. Wylie was eliminated and revealed to be Milton, a 30-year old from Forrest City, Arkansas. The 16 remaining contenders will now go up against each other. Eight will face off on October 13 with the other eight doing battle on October 20. Follow along with our minute-by-minute “Alter Ego” Season 1 Episode 5 recap below. SEE All recaps for ‘Alter Ego’ Season 1 8:00 p.m. — Host Rocsi Diaz introduces judges will.i.am, Alanis...
TV & VIDEOS
talentrecap.com

‘Alter Ego’ Recap: Eliminated Contestant Shocks the Judges with True Identity

On Wednesday night, FOX’s new singing competition Alter Ego returned for the start of the Head-to-Head round. The series, hosted by Rocsi Diaz, uses modern motion-capture technology to put a totally new spin on the classic talent show format. The show’s contestants design their own avatar or “Alter Ego.” They...
TV SHOWS
Pitchfork

Trying Not to Think About It

JoJo knows you remember her. She can’t outrun the early 2000s nostalgia that her name and music immediately triggers; she has strained to articulate her identity as an artist, separate from her past success. She was 13 when she became the youngest person to top the Billboard charts with 2004’s “Leave (Get Out),” a supremely catchy earworm that’s aged into a glittering karaoke staple; her next album, 2006’s The High Road, brought the sleek breakup track “Too Little Too Late.” Then came a nearly decade-long legal battle: She sued her former label, Blackground, and was barred from releasing new music or placing her old music on streaming services. (Taylor Swift even invited her over to offer advice on navigating the industry.)
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Music of the Spheres

It’s been more than 20 years since “Yellow” introduced the world to Coldplay at their best: hopelessly romantic but not treacly, full of wonder but grounded in the present. The song’s cymbals crash and its lyrics pine for the stars, but it’s more than just some lovesick drivel. Chris Martin’s falsetto can sound mournful, as if the object of his affection has already moved on, while guitarist Jonny Buckland’s distorted chords are slightly sour, hinting at turmoil in the undertow. The “Yellow” video, which was filmed on the day of drummer Will Champion’s mother’s funeral, is similarly poignant. Martin saunters along a drizzly beach, enticing the sun to rise, putting a choirboy spin on the Verve’s misanthropic clip for “Bitter Sweet Symphony.” In the middle of the video, when he raises a sleeve to his left eye, it’s unclear if he’s wiping away an errant raindrop or a tear.
FIFA
The Independent

McCartney, Swift to induct new members into rock hall

Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift will induct newcomers into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame during its annual ceremony, set for Cleveland on Oct. 30.McCartney will give the presentation for Foo Fighters, the hall announced on Monday. He's close to Foo Fighter frontman Dave Grohl who after next week will share the distinction of being inducted twice. McCartney's in as a Beatle and solo artist, while Grohl joined as a member of Nirvana in 2014.Swift will induct songwriter Carole King and also perform some of her music, along with Jennifer Hudson.Angela Bassett who portrayed Tina...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Watch Billie Eilish Perform “Happier Than Ever” on Kimmel

Billie Eilish was the music guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night. Joined by her brother and collaborator Finneas, Eilish performed “Happier Than Ever” on the roof of the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. Also during the episode, Eilish sat down for an interview with Jimmy Kimmel. During the interview, she discussed her James Bond song “No Time to Die,” her self-titled photo book, meeting the British royal family, William Shatner’s Blue Origin trip to space, and more. She also crossed some items off her bucket list, such as cutting someone’s hair. Watch the performance and interview segment below.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Rock Hall 2021 Induction Speakers: Taylor Swift for Carole King, Paul McCartney for Foo Fighters

Speakers for the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony have been announced. Presenters for this year’s inductees include Taylor Swift and Jennifer Hudson (for Carole King), Paul McCartney (for Foo Fighters), Dr. Dre (for LL Cool J), Drew Barrymore (for the Go-Go’s), and Angela Bassett (for Tina Turner). H.E.R., Christina Aguilera, Mickey Guyton, and Bryan Adams will also perform Turner’s songs at the ceremony. Check out the official announcement below.
MUSIC
