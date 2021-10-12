Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace Begins Multimillion-Dollar Refresh Project

Very little can happen at a Las Vegas opening these days that both guests and locals would consider mind-boggling. But consider Las Vegas in the 1960s. The earliest hotels in town were located Downtown, like the Golden Gate, El Cortez, and Golden Nugget. A few larger hotels dotted the Strip including the Flamingo, the Desert Inn, the Tropicana, and the Stardust. Drive-up motels still dotted the area and the Strip was still in its relative infancy. Then cabana motel owners Jay Sarno and Stanley Mallin had a grand vision in the early 1960s: Build a hotel that would make people feel like Roman emperors—with all the opulent Roman-style production values they could throw in for the then-astronomical sum of $10.6 million they’d borrowed from the Teamsters. That hotel was Caesars Palace and its opening blew minds.

