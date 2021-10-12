CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace Begins Multimillion-Dollar Refresh Project

Hotel Online
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS – October 7, 2021 – As the world’s first Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace commemorates its eighth anniversary, the luxury boutique hotel within the iconic Las Vegas resort embarks on a multimillion-dollar refresh of all 182 guest rooms and public areas. Construction is set to be complete by the end

www.hotel-online.com

