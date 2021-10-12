CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, NH

Rochester City Council Ward 4 Seat B candidate: Deanna Souza

Fosters Daily Democrat
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is one in a series of candidate questionnaires with local candidates being published leading up to the Nov. 2 elections. Civic experience: As a member of the Elks organization I have been involved in a variety of volunteer opportunities as well as residing on several committees within our lodge. I have also chaired a few community events that our lodge holds for our youth and veterans. I was also a Girl Scout Troop Leader and had a troop for several years.

www.fosters.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NH
Government
Rochester, NH
Elections
City
Rochester, NH
NBC News

White House rolls out plan to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 against Covid

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday announced its plan for vaccinating children ages 5 to 11 ahead of the FDA’s anticipated emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for kids in that age range. The administration has procured enough vaccine for 28 million children of that age group, which...
POTUS
Reuters

N.Korea confirms submarine launch of new ballistic missile

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - North Korea test-fired a new, smaller ballistic missile from a submarine, state media confirmed on Wednesday, a move that analysts said could be aimed at more quickly fielding an operational missile submarine. The statement from state media came a day after South Korea's military reported...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Landlord#N
Reuters

Brazil senators drop call for COVID-19 homicide charge against Bolsonaro

BRASILIA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian senators investigating the handling of the country's COVID-19 outbreak have dropped a recommendation from their draft report that President Jair Bolsonaro be charged with genocide and homicide, instead accusing him of "crimes against humanity." Senators leading the congressional probe met late on Tuesday to...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy