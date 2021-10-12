CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Window boxes add charm and a pop of color to your home and they take very little work to go from drab to fab!

By Lois Hoffman
grit.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey are pretty, add charm to a house, are easy to maintain and are versatile. What’s not to love? I’m talking about window boxes. I have always loved them although I have never had them. They just seem to add so much to a place and give it that “homey” feeling. Personally, I have always thought that they make any home look like a cottage which, in turn, makes me think of slower paced vacations at the lake.

www.grit.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This Dingy Bathroom Went From Drab to Absolutely Fab for Less Than $200

Of all the spaces in your home, there should be at least one place where you can unwind and relax. For lots of people, that’s the bathroom. Whether it’s practicing your skincare routine or laying back for a bubble bath, you deserve some R&R. Sometimes, though, enjoying your “me time” can be tough due to your surroundings. For Geri Alessi, relaxing felt nearly impossible in her dark and dreary bathroom, and that’s why a makeover was on her to-do list.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Woman's World

5 Dollar Tree Organizing Hacks That Will Banish Clutter

Forget pricey organizing containers — your local dollar store has a treasure trove of ways to stash stuff for pennies. These Dollar Tree organizing hacks will blow your Instagram friends away. Streamline spices with a DIY spin. No need to spend $20 or more on fancy spice jar organizers. Instead,...
SHOPPING
homedit.com

Cheap Furniture Stores And How To Find Them

There are many reasons why you’d be looking for furniture. You could be remodeling your home, you could be building a new house, or you could just want to switch out a piece or two in your home. The reason doesn’t matter because it all comes down to where to...
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Everyone’s Going to Want These 6 Vintage Items in 2022, So Start Shopping for Them Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In the last few years, 1980’s style has come roaring back, bringing with it lots of Lucite, laminate, and Art Deco Revival vibes. Don’t get me wrong — mid-century madness is still in full swing, but some of the most coveted vintage decor out there right now bears a striking resemblance to the house on “Golden Girls.” The tricky thing is that ‘80’s decor includes a giant range of stuff (floral prints, pastels, Formica), so I talked to a few vintage dealers to find out which trends are worth pursuing. If you’re looking for new pieces, sweet dreams are made of these, and get them before they fully catch on again for the best prices.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers And Plants#Window Box#Color#Fab#Tiny Homes
yankodesign.com

This tiny little dinosaur hiding in this lamp adds the perfect Halloween-y vibes to your home

Invite this little Brachiosaurus who wants to be left alone into your house with this cute lamp!. We are in the final phase of 2021, difficult as that may be to believe, the good thing is we are officially in the festive season. Autumn is in the air, bringing with it the chill and spook of Halloween to your homes. Meet Brachio, this miniature, cute, dinosaur-inspired character that invokes the feeling of wanting to be alone, while not wanting to be left completely alone.
LIFESTYLE
architectureartdesigns.com

Tricks To Turn A Bland Bedroom Into A Magazine One

If your bedroom lacks sparkle, don’t rush. Light touches of color, stylish furniture, and decor items will give you that high you need. Attentive to these following bright ideas!. Paint and wallpaper will be two good allies in the new deco of your bedroom. If it is painted white, make...
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

How to Remove Those Tough Scratches from Your Stainless Steel Appliances

Nothing is more classic than the sleek, modern look of stainless steel appliances in your home kitchen, but nothing is more annoying than seeing the scratch marks that will inevitably come with them. Frankly, your microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator deserve better, as they’re some of the first things you and your guests will see when dining, cooking or congregating for a late afternoon happy hour. Fear not — there are a handful of products and techniques to effectively eliminate these eyesores so you can guarantee smooth, mark-free bliss. Check out our approaches to removing stainless steel scratches, both big and small,...
ELECTRONICS
architectureartdesigns.com

How To Decorate And Finish Your Hallway

Passageway, the hallway can help you save space in your home. Often left aside in our decoration, the hallway turns out to be a choice release to optimize its space and harmonize its interior. WE THINK DECO AND STORAGE. Posters, photographs, shelves, and plants will brighten up and personalize your...
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Santa Barbara Independent

Selling Your Home? Color Matters!

If you’re thinking about putting your home on the market, you’ll likely get advice that some cosmetic updates may be needed to help bring the highest offers. Yes, even in today’s market. One of the most cost-effective ways to give your home a refresh is a fresh coat of paint. Knowing which colors to choose to appeal to buyers is important.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
agnetwest.com

Fall Favorites to Add Seasonal Color to Your Garden

Some fall favorites to add seasonal color to your garden. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. Freshen up your garden by planting these classic plants that will look colorful until frost. Pansies are cheerful, edible flowers that come in red, orange, yellow, white purple, and blue. If you...
GARDENING
basinlife.com

Modernize Your Home’s Look For Summer with Windows, Doors, & Bath Remodels, all from Basin Glass & Aluminum!

Beautify your Home with Windows, Doors, Screens and More from “Basin Glass & Aluminum” on East Main, Klamath Falls. In business in the Klamath Basin for more than 40 years, Basin Glass and Aluminum is the “go-to” place for every window and door need, from gorgeous custom work to emergency replacement, and from autos to residences to commercial businesses. Known for quality products, skilled technicians and superior service, Basin Glass and Aluminum really covers the gamut, including;
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Real Simple

4 Neutral Paint Colors That Can Add Value to Your Home

Color can set the tone and mood in different parts of your home, evoking emotions and memories—and it can also increase a home's value. If you're considering putting your home on the market, upgrading the paint in your home can boost its overall value and attract potential buyers—if you choose the right colors. "A fresh coat of paint delivers 100 percent ROI and can stand to increase the value of your home by 5 percent," says Liz Walton, CEO of luxury interior design firm, Liz Walton Home in Pennsylvania.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

Liven Up Your Fireplace Decor with a Stylish Firewood Rack

A fireplace is always the focal point of any home that has one, even when you’re not using it. If you’re fortunate enough to have a wood-burning fireplace, then it’s important to have a ready supply of firewood and fire starters on hand to keep it going. Likewise, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us are spending more time gathered around our outdoor fire pits. Whether it’s inside or outside, you can’t just pile your logs on the floor like some kind of caveman. Instead, it’s worth investing in a stylish firewood rack. Firewood racks can be a stylish...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Vindy.com

Add color to your landscape

I am usually known to be more of a “vegetable guy.” But that doesn’t really mean that I just sit around taking up space, it means that most of my garden space is planted in vegetables. However, I recently put a plant in my landscape that I find to be...
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy