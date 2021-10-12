CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckeye, AZ

West Valley Growth Adds to Multifamily Supply Shortage

By Monica Tapia
azbex.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the West Valley continues its rapid and expansive growth, cities in the area are running into the realities of an inadequate housing supply, particularly in multifamily. Buckeye, the nation’s fastest growing city, has not had any multifamily units built since at least 2010. Surprise and Goodyear saw 5%

#Affordable Housing#West Valley#Workforce Housing#Housing Development#Dominium Management
