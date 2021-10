Who is QB1 in the 2022 draft class? That is the question every draft pundit, scout, media member and fans are trying to answer. Over the summer, most thought it would be a two-player race between Spencer Rattler and Sam Howell. Both of them have been major disappointments so far this season. Rattler was benched this past week against a Texas defense that is nothing special. His backup quarterback had to come in to lead a come-from-behind victory in the second half. There is a chance he doesn't regain his starting spot.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO