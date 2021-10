HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If you have enjoyed the last few days, enjoy today. Big changes are coming. It looks like we will start our day into the low to mid-40s across the region with some patchy fog. The good news is that we’ll see another mainly sunny day. I think we add in a few more clouds late this afternoon and early this evening, but we stay dry. Highs will top out in the low to maybe even mid-70s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 HOURS AGO