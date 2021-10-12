CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Antonia Lofaso's Favorite Job She's Ever Had Might Surprise You

By Adrianna MacPherson
Mashed
Mashed
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Antonia Lofaso has been gracing television screens for years, showcasing her culinary prowess first as a contestant on "Top Chef" and eventually moving to the other side of the competition floor and serving as a judge on shows like "Chopped" and "Cutthroat Kitchen" (via IMDB). The same way she did in the entertainment industry, she worked her way up the ranks in the culinary industry until she became a restaurateur herself. Lofaso is the owner of three Los Angeles spots, including Scopa Italian Roots, DAMA, and Black Market Liquor Bar (via Create & Cultivate).

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

This Was Antonia Lofaso's Biggest Top Chef Regret

Celebrity chef Antonia Lofaso is a fierce competitor who's not afraid to go all-in when she's preparing dishes. Per her official website, Lofaso stands out in the industry for her unique "interpretation of old-school Italian" food and has worked under many accomplished chefs such as Wolfgang Puck. For her, it's essential to showcase her personality through her dishes while making sure that she is able to grasp what her audience needs from her.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Guy Fieri's Real Name Might Surprise You

He made not have been born the Mayor of Flavortown, nor was he born with spiky bleached hair and a bowler shirt, but that's all fairly obvious. But you would probably never guess the most identifying fact when it comes to Guy Fieri ... or should we say, Guy Ramsey Ferry? According to Insider, the now-famous chef — known for his hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," as well as his kooky food inventions and a standout appearance — has a birth certificate that reads "Guy Ferry."
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Jennifer Lopez's Favorite Outfit Will Definitely Surprise You

The outfit you decide on definitely can leave an impression, as it shows what you would like to say about yourself to the world. Such is the case for Jennifer Lopez, who has had many different careers within the industry: She's a two-time Grammy nominee and a super successful singer and dancer; she starred in 100 different movies (per IMDb); modeled for fashion shows across the globe; and designed multiple fashion lines. So we just know her closet is to die for. In fact, JLo even gave fans a tour of her astronomically huge closet back in 2015. We can only imagine how much bigger her clothes collection grew as the years passed by.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
HelloBeautiful

Surprise! Eve Reveals She’s Expecting Her First Child: ‘You All Know How Long We’ve Been Waiting For This Blessing!’

Congratulations are in order to rapper Eve who just revealed that she’s pregnant with her first child!. In an Instagram post shared today (October 15), the 42-year-old announced the news by showing off her growing baby bump. Wearing an all-black look, she captioned the photo, “Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! ❤️ You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022 🥰.”
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Bourdain
Person
Gordon Ramsay
Person
David Chang
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Krispy Kreme Is Changing Its Name

Henceforth Krispy Kreme shall be known as Krispy Skreme...well, until Halloween, that is. Monday afternoon, the iconic doughnut chain announced a temporary change in its name as part of its overarching Halloween promotion. Along with special Krispy Kreme boxes and other associated marketing collateral, the chain is introducing four all-new doughnuts and some new promotions all in celebration of spooky season.
RESTAURANTS
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Need Another Reason To Hate Candy Corn? It’s Made With Bugs…

Candy corn is the most debated Halloween candy of all time. You either like it or you HATE it. However, even if you do like it, you might not after reading this. Every year, people on social media debate on whether or not candy corn is gross or not. It's one of those debates where there is no in-between. You either like it or you don't. It seems like the majority of people don't like candy corn. However, if everyone hates them so much, why are they still a popular candy during this time of year? I'll admit, I am one of those who actually do like candy corn...but I just found something out about candy corn that might make me think twice about eating it.
FOOD & DRINKS
Hello Magazine

Adele reveals gorgeous new picture highlighting her stunning transformation

Adele has shared the cover for her new single Easy On Me, highlighting her new look. The mom-of-one's usual beehive style is missing, with her gorgeous hair cascading over her shoulders but still with the classic Adele volume. Her profile is on display in the black and white picture, showing off her long lashes as she looks down.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Restaurants#Hot Dog On A Stick#First Kitchen#Black Market Liquor Bar#Create Cultivate
AceShowbiz

Kelly Rowland Says She'll 'Never Understand' Why Her Recent Interaction With Jay-Z Went Viral

The former member of Destiny's Child and the 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker come across each other when they attend 'The Harder They Fall' premiere in Los Angeles. AceShowbiz - Kelly Rowland was left baffled after her recent interaction with Jay-Z at "The Harder They Fall" premiere went viral. When addressing the matter, the former Destiny's Child member admitted that she will "never understand" what's the big deal about it.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams' 21-Year-Old Son Kevin Parties In L.A. As Talk Show Host Remains MIA Following Release From Hospital

Wendy Williams' son Kevin Hunter Jr. was out and about in Los Angeles as his mother continues to recover from serious health issues in New York. Over the weekend, 21-year-old Kevin was spotted at the hot spot Dragonfly nightclub with a group of his male friends. They were all seated in the V.I.P. section and went all out during the night.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Thrillist

Burger King Just Added a New Burger to Its $1 Menu

Who doesn’t love a value menu? It can be a great way to stretch your dollar at fast food joints and still walk away feeling satisfied. Just in case you were getting sick of the value menu at Burger King, the $1 Your Way menu is getting a bit of a refresh with the addition of the Rodeo Burger.
RESTAURANTS
bravotv.com

This Is Andy Cohen's Favorite Real Housewives Moment Ever

Since The Real Housewives premiered in 2006, there have been many, many unforgettable moments from across the franchises. The new book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives From the People Who Lived It by entertainment journalist Dave Quinn, takes a closer look at all things Real Housewives.
TV SHOWS
thefocus.news

Who is Big Daddy Kane's wife, Shawnette? Meet the Hardy family

American rapper Big Daddy Kane is trending after his Verzuz battle against KRS-One featured insane guest appearances and a popular hip-hop playlist. Get to know the veteran artist and discover his net worth after years of rap-battling success. Find out more about Kane’s wife, Shawnette Hardy, as we explore the Hardy family on Instagram.
RELATIONSHIPS
Mashed

This Chain Has The Worst Hot Sandwiches, According To 37% Of People

What, exactly, would you consider to be a "hot sandwich?" Would a hot dog fall into this category? What about a hamburger? According to a poll conducted by YouGov (reported by Food & Wine), 60% consider hamburgers to be sandwiches, while only 32% consider hot dogs to fall into that category. However, 62% said sloppy joes are members of the sandwich family, and there are even 15% of the populace who consider tacos to be sandwiches, too.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Mashed

64K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy