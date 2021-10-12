CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA documents reveal Moderna booster side effects

By Judith Retana
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The FDA was scheduled to hear debates from Moderna this week regarding their COVID-19 booster this week. The company was authorized to boost the immunocompromised a few months ago. They are now hoping to expand that. Ahead of its meeting, the FDA has published more information...

Randy Frost
7d ago

I've had the muscle pain in my arm after the shot but was gone after a few days. I've had mild fatigue, also gone after a day or two. The rest I have not experienced. I'm still on the fence about the booster shot though. have a nice day.

karanabobana
7d ago

Now who would have thought that the boosters now would have side effects? Duhhhhhhhhhh! Happily unvaxed here

Kathy Hunter
5d ago

They are making over 45.00 per shot.Times that byy the millions who have taken it and you know why they are trying to mandate these SHOTS

