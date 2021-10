A man has been jailed after impersonating a police officer and attempting to “arrest” a woman.Wearing a blue lanyard with “police” written on the strap, Gary Shepherd, 44, approached the woman in a car park in Barrow at around 6.30pm on Tuesday and told her he was arresting her for drug dealing, Cumbria Police said.But a member of the public responded to her request for help, and Shepherd left the scene when they both challenged him, according to police.Shepherd, of Abbey Road in Barrow, pleaded guilty to impersonating a police officer and common assault at Barrow Magistrates’ Court on Thursday....

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO