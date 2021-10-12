CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just Beyond Stars Look Back at Their First Exposure to Horror

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new series Just Beyond on Disney+ will help introduce an entire generation of viewers to unsettling and creepy stories that manage to get under their skin just enough to fascinate them but have heartfelt messages and themes at their core, preventing such tales of terror from keeping them away from genre stories forever. The series was inspired by the comic books of the same name from author R.L. Stine, who has decades of experience when it comes to intriguing young readers without necessarily giving them nightmares, with even the stars of the series recalling the impact Stine's work had on them prior to joining the project. Just Beyond premieres on Disney+ on October 13th.

