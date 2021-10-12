Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Canadian, Kingfisher, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 13:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Canadian; Kingfisher; Logan The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Kingfisher County in central Oklahoma Southwestern Logan County in central Oklahoma Northeastern Canadian County in central Oklahoma * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 150 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northwest of Yukon, moving north at 50 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Northwestern Oklahoma City, El Reno, Yukon, Piedmont, Crescent, Cashion, Cimarron City and Richland. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH