Israeli Tax Authority: NIS 15 Billion in Gas Tax Revenues Since 2011

By Hana Levi Julian
The Jewish Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsrael’s Tax Authority announced Tuesday that a total of NIS 15 billion has entered state coffers from sales of Israeli natural gas in the period between January 2011 and September 2021. Amir Foster, CEO of the Israeli Oil and Gas Exploration Industries Association, said Tuesday in a tweet (Oct. 12)...

