Israeli Tax Authority: NIS 15 Billion in Gas Tax Revenues Since 2011

Following the Gantz-Abbas meeting on August 29, 2021, the Israeli government still considered the transfer of half a billion shekels, ostensibly as an advance/loan to the Palestinian Authority for tax and customs money that Israel collects for it. At the same time, Israel is belatedly implementing the freeze of funds paid by the PA for salaries to terrorists from the taxes and tariffs that Israel transfers to the PA. To little surprise, the frozen sum is similar to the amount of the “loan” to the PA – about NIS 600 million a year, or NIS 50 million each month. This amount does not reflect the total payments to the incarcerated and released terrorists and the families of the deceased terrorists, but rather the amount that Israel can confirm with certainty, that the PA paid to the terrorists and their families in the previous year. In other words, virtually the entire sum frozen will be transferred to the PA through another route.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 2 DAYS AGO