MI Man Finds Rare Buffalo Bill Poster From the 1800s in Manistee
A Michigan man recently discovered something extremely rare when he uncovered a Buffalo Bill poster in Manistee. Unfortunately, not long after the find, it was stolen. Jesse VanderBie, of Jack VanderBie Builder LLC and his crew, were replacing siding on an old apartment building when they found a Buffalo Bill poster dating back to the late 1800s. The century-old poster was an advertisement for Buffalo Bill and the Congress of Rough Riders of the World.us103.com
