Time to give police regionalization a serious look
It’s time for the four Panther Valley communities to seriously look into whether a police regionalization arrangement can better serve the population. I am not talking about mutual aid or something along those lines where if one community needs help on a call, others are available to give a hand. I am talking about a bona fide rethinking of the entire police process, which has worked well in some nearby communities but never got off the ground in others.www.tnonline.com
