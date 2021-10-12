CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verde Celebrates a Decade with An All Day “Saladbration”

Cover picture for the articleVerde will celebrate its tenth anniversary on Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 with another $3.65 Birthday ‘Saladbration’ in honor of a decade of serving the community. Verde’s birthday “saladbration” event features Signature Creation salads and wraps for $3.65, which are normally priced between $7.95 and $10.95, online only with a special promo

